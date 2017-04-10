AIDS Services Foundation Orange County Hosts 31st Annual AIDS Walk

Community Participation Encouraged May 6, 2017 at William R. Mason Regional Park in Irvine, Calif.

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - AIDS Services Foundation Orange County (ASF) is pleased to announce it will be hosting its 31st annual AIDS Walk Orange County on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at William R. Mason Regional Park in Irvine, Calif. Whether walkers plan to participate in the 5K walk or the Red Ribbon 5K Fun Run, all are encouraged to don capes, spandex, boots and other favorite super hero gear as a reminder that in the HIV/AIDS community: "Heroes Are Zeros:" Zero new infections. Zero deaths. Zero discrimination.

"I am so excited to be a part of the upcoming AIDS Walk Orange County -- part of our crusade to be a powerful force for change," said Philip Yaeger, ASF CEO and executive director. "We'll be running in our capes while creating a family-friendly day of fun, remembrance, unity and education -- and most importantly, we'll be helping people living with HIV disease in Orange County."

ASF expects more than a thousand walkers, joggers and runners to join the event, which will also include music, food vendors, carnival booths and merchandise sales. The funds raised will be used to identify -- through outreach and testing -- those individuals living with the virus, get them into care and on medication, reduce their viral loads and keep them healthy. There is no upfront cost to register and start or join a team; the only commitment is to raise a minimum of $25 -- although, raising more is always welcome!

ASF will also be providing free, rapid HIV testing and counseling at the event; and other recipient agencies will also be on hand to provide information on the services they offer in the community.

To register as an individual, start a family team, join up with co-workers or members of a faith community, visit www.aidswalkorangecounty.com.

For more information about the event or to learn more about ASF, please contact Leslie Licano at 949.733.8679 ext. 101, or visit the ASF website at www.ocasf.org.

AIDS Services Foundation Orange County (ASF) is a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV disease in Orange County since 1985. ASF serves the local community impacted by HIV and AIDS by providing food, transportation, housing, emergency financial assistance, counseling, education and preventative services. You can learn more about the organization by visiting www.ocasf.org. Follow ASF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.