AIDS Services Foundation Orange County Hosts "Evening in Paris" Gala

Annual Extravaganza Celebrated Another Year of Life-Saving Work and Raised Nearly $400,000 to Advance its Mission

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - AIDS Services Foundation Orange County (ASF) -- a nonprofit that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV and AIDS in Orange County since 1985 -- hosted its signature fundraising gala on Jan 21st raising more than $390,000. Nearly 350 people attended the Parisian-themed affair titled "An Evening in Paris" at Irvine's state-of-the-art entertainment venue, AV. These vital funds will help advance the foundation's mission to provide assistance and support to the local community impacted by HIV and AIDS.

"Even though ASF has made great strides in Orange County's battle against HIV and AIDS, we still have so much work to do," says ASF executive director and CEO Philip Yaeger. "Our annual gala is not only an extremely fun event that celebrates our supporters, it is also an integral way the foundation raises the funds to end the AIDS epidemic for men, women and children in Orange County through HIV prevention and linkage to care and treatment."

Built upon the tremendous success of The Big Splash, which helped raise the money to start ASF in 1985 and continued as an annual event until 2009, the most recent gala celebrated the foundation's anniversary with a night of dancing, exotic cocktails, delicious food, amazing live entertainment and both a silent and live auction. This year, silent auction items included a 1960s American classic car rental in Palm Springs, a Porsche watch and a BBQ dinner for 20. Live auction items included a Kate Spade shopping experience, a nine-course dinner at Wilcox Manner for 12, a cooking class for 10 with chef Debbie Maro of Wood Grill and a completely customizable 5-day/4-night trip to Paris with business class seating on both flights.

"The gala was truly a night to remember -- people danced, ate amazing food and became better acquainted with each other and the services ASF provides," said Yaeger. "And more importantly, the money that was raised will have a lasting impact on our community and change people's lives for the better."

For more information about ASF and how to get involved, please visit http://www.ocasf.org/. To donate directly, click here.

AIDS Services Foundation Orange County (ASF) is a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV disease in Orange County since 1985. ASF serves the local community impacted by HIV and AIDS by providing food, transportation, housing, emergency financial assistance, counseling, education and preventative services. You can learn more about the organization by visiting www.ocasf.org. Follow ASF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.