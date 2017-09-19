AIDS Services Foundation Orange County Promotes Sandra Boodman to Senior Director of Programs

Accomplished Clinical Director with Extensive Experience in Nonprofit Management Will Oversee Array of Programs

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - AIDS Services Foundation Orange County (ASF)-- a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV and AIDS in Orange County since 1985 -- is pleased to announce that its former director of clinical and case management services, Sandra Boodman, has been promoted to senior director of programs. In her new role, Boodman, who has more than seven years of experience managing nonprofit organizations, will oversee ASF's array of programs, which include food, transportation, housing, emergency financial assistance, kids and family programs, mental health counseling, support groups and HIV education and prevention services. She will also oversee compliance, funding and the development of grants.

"Sandra is incredibly well-rounded. Not only have her years of experience in management developed effective leadership skills that deliver results, but her years of working in the mental health field have given her expertise on the clinical side of services. I have no doubt she will excel in her new role as our director of programs," said ASF executive director and CEO Philip Yaeger. "Boodman's guidance will guarantee the continued success of our programs and I look forward to all that we can accomplish together."

Prior to serving as ASF's director of clinical and case management services, Boodman spent more than three years as a clinical supervisor for the organization, overseeing the nursing and social service case managers, as well as interns and case management support staff, and providing intensive services to clients in both field and clinic-based settings. Boodman has also served as a case management supervisor for community programs to provide services to youth in truancy or juvenile drug court with mental health diagnoses; a program manager for a youth program that provides services for youth ages 18-21 with chronic mental illness; and as a social worker. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in women's studies from the University of California, Los Angeles, and obtained a master's degree in social work with a focus on children, youth and families from California State University, Long Beach. She has been a licensed clinical social work since 2013.

"I believe that ASF stands apart from other organizations because of the passion and commitment of the people that work here," said Boodman. "I'm proud to be a part of ASF and look forward to giving my all in my new role and to our many programs, which play a strong role in saving lives."

To learn more about ASF, please contact Leslie Licano at 949.733.8679 ext. 101, or visit the ASF website at www.ocasf.org.

