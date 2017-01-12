AiNET Announces Platinum Sponsorship of ShmooCon 2017, the Premier Cybersecurity Professional's Conference

Extended Platinum Sponsorship of the leading organization of independent information security (INFOSEC) professionals highlights AiNET's thought leadership in cybersecurity and in its highly secure cloud service offerings and physical security in its data centers

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - AiNET®, a leader in highly-secure cloud and data center solutions, today announced that for the 11th straight year it is a platinum sponsor of ShmooCon 2017, the annual conference hosted by The Shmoo Group to be held January 13-15 in Washington, DC.

"We love to be part of the conversation taking place around cybersecurity here in Washington, D.C.," says Perry Fisher, Senior Vice-President at AiNET. "2016 was a record-breaking year for cyberattacks; we participate in events like Shmoo to keep our fingers on the pulse of the industry, to learn and to share our own experiences. The end goal is a world that is safer for everyone, and particularly one that is safer for AiNET clients."

The Shmoo Group is an independent, non-profit think-tank comprised of leading security professionals from around the world who donate their efforts to information security research and development. ShmooCon attendance is limited so that the world-class information security professionals who attend can share insights and ideas on critical information security and information assurance challenges in a setting conducive to thoughtful discussion. This is why the conference is often called "HallwayCon".

The collaborative efforts of Shmoo Group members, extends into some of the world's most widely used information security (INFOSEC) software and Cybersecurity focused publications.

Through its sponsorship and participation in events such as ShmooCon, AiNET ensures that its customers remain on the cutting edge of Information Security and Information Assurance. "The landscape of cyber threats for business, government and individuals is always changing," said Deepak Jain, president of AiNET. "We sponsor groups like Shmoo because we know the hard-work that these cyber professionals do. We want to support them in their mission of making a safer information security world."

AiNET's expertise in secure operations extends to physical security in its data centers. Managing DCID 6/9 and ICD 705 requirements, STC (Sound Transmission Class) specifications, Electronic Emissions (TEMPEST) and physical security standards, AiNET is a leader in the design and construction of data centers for Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIF) use.

About AiNET

AiNET provides organizations with cloud infrastructure to help grow their business around information technologies which are secure, agile and streamlined.

AiNET's innovative approach combines the full stack of services within the data center, including IaaS, lit and dark fiber networks and private/ hybrid clouds. By bundling services within the data center, AiNET is able to offer unique, custom solutions that empower customers to solve their largest technology challenges.

AiNET is always expanding our data centers, and growing to connect buildings to our protected fiber communications networks for enhanced reliability and security. Customers that trust AiNET include the Department of Defense, the Department of Labor, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Level 3 Communications, Comcast, Cox and many others. AiNET has over 100 lit or "on-net" buildings.

For more information, visit http://www.ai.net/ or call 888-3AiNET3.

