AiNET Brings Dark Fiber to Hamilton Square

Businesses at 600 14th Street Northwest now have access to Washington's most flexible dark fiber services

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - AiNET® has expanded its dark fiber network into Hamilton Square at 600 14th Street NW, allowing the commercial occupants the ability to upgrade to the fastest and most secure online connection in Washington, D.C. With the connection to AiNET's dark fiber network comes the flexibility to build custom networks designed around the client's specific needs.

AiNET has greatly expanded their fiber optic network -- both dark fiber and lit -- in the downtown area in the last twelve months. Hundreds of miles of new network connect dozens of clients and locations in the downtown region of the city, extending the flexibility of network choice to the hundreds of businesses and organizations that call downtown home. Enterprise and business internet packages are available.

D.C. businesses, non-profits, and government agencies all require high bandwidth, high security, thoroughly designed infrastructures, and reliable managed services. AiNET provides the highest quality of these services available in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

"Clients are responding very positively to the flexibility they find with our fiber optic networks," explains Michael Fox, AiNET's regional Vice President responsible for business development. "So many organizations in the Washington area do such critically important work -- and they need a technology partner who understands, and can respond, to their very specific needs. It's not about being connected; it's about what you connect to."

With AiNET's network in place, tenants in Hamilton Sqaure find themselves connected to network hubs in the District and AiNET's vast offering of highly customizable managed services. Businesses signed with AiNET have access to incredible connection speeds up to 10 GB/second, patented power redundancy systems, and powerful cybersecurity measures. AiNET's Washington D.C. fiber line has the added benefit of running directly adjacent to the White House and Capitol.

Deepak Jain, CEO and founder of AiNET, believes that the company's approach can truly help their customers to focus on their core competencies. "Our clients choose AiNET to be their technology partner because we provide them a level of flexibility and agility they cannot find anywhere else. People think of the internet as a fixed infrastructural asset. They don't realize there are network providers who can build them the custom networks they need."

AiNET continuously adds capacity and infrastructure to its fiber network. This network connects hundreds of Government agencies, news bureaus, commercial and non-profit locations to AiNET's data centers and the rest of the world. To find out if you have access to our network, call 888-3AiNET3. For more information, visit http://www.ai.net/project/network/.

About AiNET

AiNET is a leader in the design, construction, operations, and support of Internet data centers, optical fiber networks, and critical solutions.

AiNET's innovative approach combines the full stack of services within the Data Center, including IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. By bundling services within the data center, AiNET is able to offer unique, custom solutions that empower customers to solve their largest technology challenges.

AiNET is always expanding our data centers, and growing to connect buildings to our protected fiber communications networks for enhanced reliability and security. Customers that trust AiNET include the Department of Defense, the Department of Labor, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Level 3 Communications, Comcast, Cox and many others. AiNET has over 100 lit or "on-net" buildings.

