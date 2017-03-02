AiNET Ranked Top 100 Managed Security Companies by CRN

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - AiNET has been recognized as a 2017 Managed Security 100 award winner by CRN Magazine -- recognition of the company's innovative approach to securing its clients' data. AiNET was ranked first on the list. This award recognizes 100 North American companies "whose approach to delivering managed service is one innovative step ahead." AiNET is also ranked on the 2017 Managed Services Provider 500 List.

"We appreciate the ranking from CRN," says Michael Fox, Regional Vice President of Business Development. "We've been at the forefront of the IT services world for 25 years, blending highly secure colocation and data center services with unique security-oriented managed services, so to be recognized in this way is great. We're looking forward to bringing our proven approach to a wider audience."

"Security is becoming a daily critical issue for business," says Deepak Jain, founder and CEO of AiNET. "2016 was a record-breaking year for cyberattacks, a year that really brought cybersecurity to the front page. More and more organizations are realizing how important it is to ensure that their most mission-critical data is hosted securely. We're excited that AiNET clients benefit from the peace of mind knowing they have a partner who understands their needs and challenges and works tirelessly to ensure their data security."

Under Jain's leadership the company has received awards in 2016 including recognition for Washington's 50 fastest growing companies, the GovStar award for technical leadership excellence in the federal sector, 'Top Minority Business' from the Baltimore Business Journal; 'Best US Telecom Merger' & Acquisition from Acquisition International; and 'Best Data Center Services' from the City of Laurel, Maryland.

About AiNET

AiNET is a leader in the design, construction, operations, and support of Internet data centers, optical fiber networks, and critical solutions.

AiNET's innovative approach combines the full stack of services within the Data Center, including IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. By bundling services within the data center, AiNET is able to offer unique, hybrid solutions that empower customers to solve their largest technology challenges.

AiNET is always expanding our data centers, and growing to connect buildings to our protected fiber communications networks for enhanced reliability and security.

Customers that trust AiNET include the Department of Defense, the Department of Labor, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Level 3 Communications, Comcast, Cox and many others. AiNET has over 100 lit or "on-net" buildings.

