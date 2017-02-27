Air Force Federal Credit Union Supports Military Saves Week

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - As part of Military Saves Week 2017, scheduled for February 27 - March 4, Air Force Federal Credit Union (AFFCU) and Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) are spreading the savings message, and urging the community to participate in Military Saves Week and take the Military Saves Pledge.

To help people save more successfully and encourage more people to save, JBSA-Lackland's Military and Readiness Center is partnering with AFFCU to offer military families and DoD civilian employees educational classes during Military Saves Week. A special AFFCU Military Saves Share Certificate will also be available, and this year has been extended another week, until March 11, 2017.

"AFFCU is honored to be a part of Military Saves Week this year. This is a great opportunity for the credit union to help educate service members and their families in our community. Our objective is to set them on the right path in setting a goal, making a plan, and saving. We have also developed a special Share Certificate exclusively to military personnel for the next couple of weeks," said Bob Glenn President/CEO.

AFFCU is hosting a number of free events as part of the Week to help people build wealth, not debt.

Events that will be offered:

Date Time (CST) Class Title Organization Location 2/28/2017 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm Basic Finances and

Credit Building LAFB Transition Flight BLDG 9310 Dorm A3 3/1/2017 10:30 am - 11:30 am

3:00 pm - 4:00 pm Commander's Call Military Saves Brief 802 SFS BLDG 10215 Lackland 3/2/2017 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm How to Build Your Credit Lackland/Military &

Family Readiness Gateway Club

In addition to the classes, AFFCU will be participating in special Twitter Chats with credit agency Experian and Military Saves. Anyone can participate in the Twitter Chats at the following times:

Date Time (CST) Title Topic Hosted By 3/1/2017 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm #MilitarySaves Twitter Chat Money Saving Tips for Military Families @AirForceFCU @Experian_US @MilitarySaves

AFFCU was awarded America Saves "Designation of Savings Excellence for Credit Unions" in 2016. The credit union was recognized for its effort to go above and beyond to encourage people to save money during Military Saves Week. It is the continued efforts of leadership and staff to maintain the level of excellence to support our military men and women, and their families.

Military Saves Week is coordinated by America Saves and the Consumer Federation of America in partnership with the Department of Defense. The Week is an annual opportunity for organizations to promote good savings behavior and a chance for individuals to assess their own saving status.

Air Force FCU serves the diverse needs of over 41,000 members worldwide with a full array of financial services and the strength of more than $376 million in assets. For additional details about Air Force FCU, visit www.airforcefcu.com.