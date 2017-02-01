Air Force Seeks Contractor to Provide Gate Valves

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - The Air Force Material Command on Thursday, February 1, released a solicitation for a contractor to provide it with 45 gate valves per month beginning November 2017. The valves must bleed compressor discharge air during engine start and engine operation, and prevent engine stalls.

Valves must be 7.87 inches long x 6.5 inches wide x .845 inches high; weigh no more than 4.4 pounds; and be made of stainless steel.

Interested contractors must be able to provide, during a three-year period, (BEQ): 1,796 Minimum Qty: 150 Maximum Qty: 2,694 Minimum Order Qty: 150 Maximum Order Qty: 899 Line Item 0002. Comprehensive Engine Management System (CEMS) reporting will be required.

Contractors interested in this opportunity may submit a capability statement, proposal, or quotation, to the Air Force Material Command, which will review all proposals before making a decision.

Responses are due by no later than February 6, 2017. E-mail responses to Patrick Campbell at patrick.campbell.13@us.af.mil, or fax in responses to DLA Aviation-AOAB, Tinker AFB, OK 73145, 405-734-8129.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

