Air Force Seeks Linens Contractor

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - The Department of the Air Force, U.S. Air Force Europe, released on Friday, April 14 a solicitation for bed linens and related items.

Interested and capable contractors must be able to provide 1,500 Microfiber Hypo-allergenic Bed Linens, including:

Comforter: 86" x 66"

Pillow case: 32" x 25"

Flat sheet: 63" x 92"

Fitted sheet: 63" x 92"

Linens must be a gender-neutral color, ranging from neutral colors -- black, beige, gray, and tan -- to earth tones -- blue, brown, green, dark red. Pillow case, flat sheet, and fitted sheet must be same color.

The contractor who receives this contract also must provide

1,500 pillows (measuring 32" x 25")

1,000 white mattress pads (measuring 39" x 76" x 12")

The contractor who receives this award must deliver all items to the Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany.

Responses are due by no later than 9 a.m. EST on May 1. Responses must include the price for the items and for shipping/delivering the items, as well as approximate delivery date and time.

Send responses to Contract Specialist Christina G. Barratt at christina.barratt@us.af.mil and to Contract Officer Brian Duquette at brian.duquette.5@us.af.mil.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

