Air Force to Issue SDVOSB a CEMACC

WARNER ROBINS, GA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - The Air Force Material Command at Robins AFB in Georgia modified on February 8, a previously released solicitation for a service-disabled veteran-owned small business to fulfill a civil engineering multiple award construction contract (CEMACC).

The CEMACC is an Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract for design-build and design-bid-build construction projects, which are specific to WRAFB, and applicable to individual task orders. The contractor who receives the contract must be able to provide a broad range of maintenance, repair, alteration, and /or new construction work on various real property facilities.

The Air Force further explained in its revised solicitation that the contractor can expect to perform the following types of work: new construction of buildings and structures; alteration, restoration, and repair of buildings, structures, roads, airfields, grounds, roofs; specialty construction; utilities; miscellaneous services including remediation/hazardous waste removal (i.e., asbestos, lead paint, etc.; and design/build from concept to 100 percent design).

The contractor -- which must be an SDVOSB -- must provide all material, equipment, labor, and general conditions to accomplish the required work. The contractor also must be able to secure bid bonding of at least $2.8 million and performance and payment bonds, after receiving the contract, for each project.

The anticipated period of performance is one base year, with four annual options.

The Associated NAICS codes 236220 and the size standard is 36.5 million, in accordance with FAR 4.1102 and DFARS 252-204-7004.

The estimated magnitude of the entire CEMACC is around $70 million, with each individual project (or task order) roughly valued at between $250,000 and $3 million.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

