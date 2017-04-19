News Room

Taglich Brothers, Inc.

April 19, 2017 10:00 ET

Air Industries Group To Present at Taglich Brothers 14th Annual Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Taglich Brothers, Inc. is pleased to announce that Air Industries Group (NYSE MKT: AIRI) will be presenting at our 14th Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 9:30 am in New York City. To view the webcast visit http://www.taglichbrothers.com/conference/conferencewebcast.php.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group (NYSE MKT: AIRI) is an integrated manufacturer of precision components and provider of supply chain services for the aerospace and defense industry. The Company has over 50 years of experience in the industry and has developed leading positions in several important markets that have significant barriers to entry. With embedded relationships with many leading aerospace and defense prime contractors, the Company designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts and flight controls. Air Industries Group also provides sheet metal fabrication, tube bending, and welding services.

Contact Information

  • Taglich Brothers
    Karen Payne, Symposia Events
    212-779-2971

