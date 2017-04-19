Air Industries Group To Present at Taglich Brothers 14th Annual Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Taglich Brothers, Inc. is pleased to announce that Air Industries Group ( NYSE MKT : AIRI) will be presenting at our 14th Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 9:30 am in New York City. To view the webcast visit http://www.taglichbrothers.com/conference/conferencewebcast.php.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About Air Industries Group