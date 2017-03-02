Air Unlimited Expands Flights and Adds Staff with Recent 135 Commuter Status Achievement

With the ability to operate flights as often as needed, private luxury air service expands team of pilots and bolsters organ transportation services

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Air Unlimited, a private luxury air service specializing in customized private and chartered travel, announces today it has achieved the coveted 135 Commuter Status, allowing the operation of unlimited flights each week. With this accreditation, Air Unlimited plans to expand by increasing the number of flights available for passengers and doubling its staff, supporting both its commerical and organ transportation services.

Now, being one of only three other 135 Commuters in the state of Florida, Air Unlimited can operate flights to city pairs -- trips from one destination to another -- as often as needed with this designation. Charter services who have not attained this distinction are only permitted to fly to any city pair up to four times per week -- a regulation enforced by the United States Department of Transportation. With this certification, Air Unlimited is able to offer passengers more flight availability options and increased flexibility with scheduled service.

"Being able to provide our guests with an elevated level of service is an achievement we are proud of," said Charles "Chick" Gregg, co-founder and principal of Air Unlimited. "Certification requires a great deal of careful reporting and enables us to offer passengers regulated trips on both our scheduled service and chartered flights."

Now, with the capacity to operate more flights, Air Unlimited plans to expand its team of pilots with ten more positions before the third quarter of 2017. Some of these positions will also focus on growing Air Unlimited's organ transportation services. The air service regularly works with charter brokers to independently transport human organs between medical facilities as well as surgical teams that need to visit a site to harvest organs and return quickly. "These trips are often in the middle of the night and are a part of our business we plan to aggressively grow this year," said Gregg.

Passengers now experience quicker processing through customs. "With the Orlando-Sanford International Airport's new customs area for general aviation recently opened, passengers benefit from expedited service through customs, with no wait time behind commercial flights," adds Gregg. "That means getting to your destination sooner. No one can ask for a better travel experience than that."

For more information about Air Unlimited or to book a trip, visit www.flyairunlimited.com. Follow Air Unlimited on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for news and flight details.

About Air Unlimited

Based at Orlando-Sanford International Airport, Air Unlimited is a private luxury air service that specializes in affordable, scheduled island flights and charters. Featured destinations for the scheduled service are Treasure Cay and Marsh Harbour in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas, with scheduled flights just $598 round-trip. The service offers online booking for aircraft seating up to nine passengers, along with charter services offering luxury flights to many destinations.