AirBoss Announces Updated Reporting Segments

NEWMARKET, ON--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - AirBoss of America Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: BOS) announced today changes to its segmented financial reporting to reflect adjustments made in the organizational and governance structures of certain business units. These adjustments, which realign the business units more closely with the nature of the Company's operations, gave rise to changes in how the Company presents information for financial reporting and management decision-making purposes and resulted in a change in the Company's reporting segments.

Going forward, the Company will disclose information for two new reporting segments in addition to the corporate segment: Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products. The newly created Rubber Solutions segment will consist of the former rubber compounding segment plus the Company's industrial products business line (previously included in the Engineered Products segment). The reorganized Engineered Products segment will combine the defense business with the automotive products business (which was previously a separate reporting segment). The structure of these two new business segments also better reflects the Company's strategic focus on increasing and diversifying its portfolio of finished rubber products, while maintaining market leadership as a rubber-based solutions provider.

The above changes to segmentation will be effective commencing with the three-month period ended March 31, 2017, and will be reflected in the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the same period to be filed on or about May 9, 2017. The Company will include a presentation of a two-year summary of historical segmented financial information reflecting the new reporting segments in its Q1 2017 MD&A.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America's largest custom rubber compounders and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

