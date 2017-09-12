Airbus DS Communications Names New General Manager for Emergency Notification Business

Company veteran, Jeremy Smith, to lead development and support efforts for Airbus' emergency notification solutions and services

TEMECULA, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Airbus DS Communications, North America's leading Public Safety communications provider, has announced the appointment of Jeremy L. Smith as General Manager of its Emergency Notification business. Smith will oversee all activities related to the company's Emergency Notification solutions and services in use by hundreds of public and private organizations around the world.

In his 13 years with Airbus, Smith has held various management positions that have leveraged his extensive experience in sales and operations and most importantly, relationship building. His most recent role, Senior Director of Sales Operations & Channel Management, placed him in charge of Airbus' channel partnerships, which are vital to the company's Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) business.

"I am excited to take the helm of our Emergency Notification business," says Smith. "We have a brilliant and dedicated team, some who have more than two decades in the mass notification industry. It's an honor to join them in developing and supporting innovative solutions that fulfill the critical communications needs of our diverse and loyal customer base. The future is bright."

Airbus DS Communications pioneered emergency notification technology in the 1980s, and continues to drive forward the technology's evolution. This is one of the reasons why most of the company's original customers still rely on its solutions today. These include the VESTA® Alert solution, a state-of-the-art, map-based application that quickly and accurately sends event-specific details to affected individuals and businesses in user-identified areas at risk. Its intuitive, easy-to-use interface reduces costly training time and learning curves. The VESTA Alert solution can be deployed as a standalone application or as an additional feature within the VESTA® 9-1-1 Call Handling solution.

The VESTA® Communicator solution is a widely deployed, list-based platform for immediate, multi-modal notification of specific individuals, groups or teams. It captures all-important feedback, such as estimated time of arrival, to deliver a level of communication that results in faster, more informed decision-making. Government agencies at all levels, as well as corporate institutions such as those for finance, insurance and healthcare, among others, all take advantage of this robust notification platform for their emergency and routine communications.

"We are proud of the history we have in supporting the emergency notification needs of so many," says Jeff Robertson, CEO of Airbus DS Communications. "We continue to make great investments in these solutions and services so that our customers have the tools they require to keep their communities and their personnel safe. Our appointment of Jeremy Smith to General Manager is another wise investment in their future. I have the highest confidence in his ability to lead our amazing team to greater success."

For information on Airbus DS Communications and its portfolio of Public Safety communications solutions, visit www.airbus-dscomm.com.

Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of EUR 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe's number one space enterprise and the world's second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Airbus DS Communications (www.airbus-dscomm.com)

Airbus DS Communications, Inc. is North America's leading provider of mission-critical communications technologies. The VESTA® product suite provides Next Generation 9-1-1 call processing systems, land mobile radio solutions and emergency notification applications, creating smarter ways to keep all our communities safe. Airbus DS Communications was awarded the Frost and Sullivan's 2016 Best Practices Award as the NG9-1-1 Company of the Year.