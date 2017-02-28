Airbus DS Communications Opens Training Center in Nashville Area

The company leads the industry training more than 400 Technology Partner Technicians and over 6,000 Public Safety Professionals

TEMECULA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Airbus DS Communications, a leading public safety communications provider, announces the opening of its new training center in the company's Brentwood, Tennessee, facility. The new location, approximately 15 minutes from the Nashville International Airport, replaces Airbus DS Communications' former training facility in Chicago. The center provides public safety technicians with specialized classes on the company's VESTA® solutions.

"Airbus DS Communications is committed to empowering today's public safety professionals with the best training possible," said Bob Freinberg, CEO of Airbus DS Communications. "This training center in the Nashville area, along with our Temecula, California training facility provides our customers and technology partners better access to our comprehensive training services. It is through these educational opportunities that we can strengthen public safety communications nationwide."

The Brentwood training center will offer classes on the VESTA Next Generation 9-1-1 and VESTA Emergency Notification solutions. Each session is led by Airbus DS Communications' knowledgeable and dedicated product training specialists.

"Education is a cornerstone of all we do," said Mary Wathen, Vice President of Operations at Airbus DS Communications. "We are proud to work alongside our channel partners and the Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) we serve to ensure they have the knowledge and expertise to deploy and maintain the VESTA solutions."

Airbus DS Communications trains more than 400 channel partner technicians each year. The company also provides mobile and on-site training to PSAPs. Last year, Airbus DS Communications' product specialists visited more than 500 PSAPs on-site -- leading more than 2,000 classes and training more than 6,000 public safety professionals.

Timothy Coale, the Public Safety Shift Manager for the Department of Emergency Services in Hardford County, Maryland, said, about his staff's experience with the Airbus DS Communications' training, "On behalf of the 19 personnel who came away from your recent training, they had nothing but high praise. I even had a few who expressed that it was the best training they have attended in their careers."

For more information, a summary of upcoming courses and list of restaurants and hotels conveniently located within walking distance of the new training facility, visit http://airbus-dscomm.com/services/training/.

