Aircraft Technical Publishers (ATP) and MD Helicopters, Inc. Partner to Create Best in Class Portal To Enhance Customer Experience and Provide Expanded Service Capabilities

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - HAI HELI-EXPO - Aircraft Technical Publishers (ATP)-- the aviation industry's premier provider of information, tools, and services -- and MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI), today announced the launch of the next evolution of the helicopter manufacturer's online portal, a best in class offering designed to enhance customer experience and provide extended service capabilities. By leveraging the advanced Single Sign On (SSO) capabilities of the ATP Aviation Hub™ cloud solution, MD Helicopters' customers will now experience improved accessibility to the maintenance-related information required to keep aircraft safe and airworthy, as well as increased productivity and speed of repair times, among other benefits.

The enhanced portal provides MD Helicopters' customers with a wide range of value added services including ATP's software as a service (SaaS) solution, which enables owner/operators and maintenance providers to seamlessly manage all of their end-to-end maintenance processes from a unified platform. Through the partnership, MD Helicopters' customers will also be supported by ATP's world-class customer service center and the company's deep experience in aviation maintenance, operations, and regulatory information.

For MD Helicopters' customers -- including owner/operators, service centers, and maintenance planners -- changes to the MyMD.aero portal, launched at HAI Heli-Expo 2016, will be seamless. Customers will continue to conveniently log in using MD Helicopters' current sign-in page and connect directly to the ATP Aviation Hub platform's advanced tools and functionality.

"Our partnership with ATP makes sense on many levels," said Randall Schaffer, Director, Aftermarket Business Development & Customer Engagement for MD Helicopters, Inc. "Our focus at MD Helicopters is to provide exceptional customer experiences. One of the ways we do this is by helping ensure our aircraft are serviced efficiently and effectively through improved access and more intelligent content and information management. We deliver the industry-leading capabilities to our customers that improve their operations and increase flight availability."

The upgraded customer portal provides MD Helicopters' customers with a host of organizational and timesaving features, including an advanced search functionality to quickly locate relevant information dispersed throughout lengthy maintenance-related publications. Users will also dramatically improve productivity, accuracy, and compliance with ATP's tools and features designed to help customers more intelligently plan, manage, and track maintenance-related work from an integrated platform.

ATP has recently expanded the Aviation Hub application platform to become an integrated "smart content" suite of services. With this expansion, mission critical information is automatically integrated into previously disconnected, and time-intensive maintenance workflows. As a result, customers experience dramatic boosts in productivity, cost savings, and time-to-repair, while also improving safety and compliance.

Among the many benefits of the enhanced portal, MD Helicopters' customers will greatly boost accessibility through ATP's new mobile application. The ATP mobile app -- which can be operated on smart phones, tablets, and laptops that run on Windows, iOS, or Android platforms -- provides users with convenient online and offline access to mission critical maintenance, operating, and regulatory content. The mobile app will give MD Helicopters' customers anywhere/anytime access to valuable maintenance information and related publications; including product updates, Airworthiness Directives (ADs), and Service Bulletins (SBs).

"ATP is constantly looking for ways to leverage technology to make aircraft safer and improve efficiency for our customers," said Ted Haugner, Vice President, OEM Sales for ATP. "We're pleased to partner with MD Helicopters to enable them to quickly enhance their service capabilities. Our solutions give their customers the benefits of the industry-leading ATP Aviation Hub with a best in class offering that they can't find anywhere else in the industry."

Haugner continued: "Maintenance professionals are acutely aware of the power of technology to improve aircraft operations. As customer expectations continue to rise, we expect industry leading aircraft manufacturers, such as MD Helicopters, will find this type of partnership invaluable as a way of raising the bar on their own level of service."

ABOUT MD HELICOPTERS, INC.

MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI), a woman-owned, small business, is a leading manufacturer of commercial, military, law enforcement and air-rescue helicopters. The MDHI family of rotorcraft is world renowned for its value, versatility and performance, and includes the twin-engine MD 902 Explorer, the MD 530F Cayuse Warrior Light Scout Attack Helicopter, the new MD530G Attack helicopter, and a single-engine commercial fleet that includes the MD 600N, MD 520N, MD 500E and MD 530F. The innovative NOTAR® system for anti-torque control with no tail rotor -- a key feature of the MD 902, MD 600N and MD 520N - is used exclusively by MD Helicopters to provide safer, quieter performance and confined-area access capability. For more information about MDHI, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, or visit www.mdhelicopters.com.

ABOUT ATP

Aircraft Technical Publishers (ATP) is the aviation industry's premier provider of information tools and services for manufacturers, operators/owners, and maintenance providers. The company helps businesses seamlessly manage all of their maintenance processes -- from maintenance and compliance tracking, to diagnostics, troubleshooting, and fault detection to inventory management -- on a unified, cloud based SaaS platform. ATP partners with more than 50 manufacturers to help thousands of customers in nearly a hundred countries ensure the highest levels of airworthiness, equipment and business performance, aircraft value, safety, compliance and productivity.

For more information, visit ATP.com.

