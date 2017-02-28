Airgain Announces Smart Switchable Embedded Antenna Solution

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Airgain, Inc. ( NASDAQ : AIRG), a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking, today introduced the latest addition to its smart antenna product line, the MaxBeam smart switchable embedded antenna, N5X20Q1SW.

Available today, the Airgain patent pending N5X20Q1SW smart antenna brings together multiple technologies including a near perfectly balanced antenna design and an electronically selectable complementary radiation pattern multi-element. Unlike most smart Wi-Fi antennas, the N5X20Q1SW control logic shares the same coaxial feeder cable with the RF (radio frequency) signal, avoiding cost and complexity of additional dedicated connections. Designed to support 2:1 smart antenna or MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) diversity systems for embedded Wi-Fi and ISM band applications such as smart home connectivity gateways, set-top-boxes, and enterprise Wi-Fi systems, the N5X20Q1SW provides optimal performance, cost, and ease of integration.

Airgain has designed the MaxBeam smart switchable antennas to improve Wi-Fi system coverage by enabling signals to be steered dynamically to devices within the wireless network, making good Wi-Fi coverage less dependent on the location and orientation of devices. MaxBeam antennas target improvements in user experience during the installation and operation of Wi-Fi systems, helping to reduce support costs associated with poor Wi-Fi coverage.

"This latest innovation targets the further reduction in complexity and cost of implementing smart antennas," said Airgain President and Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Myers. "Our optimally balanced antenna enhances control over key antenna performance figures such as receive signal level and peak gain, while easing antenna integration. Avoiding the need for dedicated control wires to drive this smart antenna is a game changer in reducing cost. Shortening the development time and reduction of cost are significant advantages for these antennas."

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. Our innovative antenna systems open up exciting new possibilities in wireless services requiring high speed throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier grade quality. Our antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise, and residential wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, digital televisions, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Airgain partners with and supplies the largest blue chip brands in the world, including original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset makers, and global operators. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in San Diego, Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Suzhou and Shenzhen, China. For more information, visit airgain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the performance, shortened development time and cost benefits of using the MaxBeam N5X20Q1SW. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; trends driving demand for our antenna products in wireless devices; risks associated with our products not meeting the needs of our customers, including achieving performance, shortened development time and cost benefits; and our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.