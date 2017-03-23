Airgain Appoints Wall Street Veteran Alexis Waadt as Director of Investor Relations

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Airgain, Inc. ( NASDAQ : AIRG), a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking, has appointed Wall Street veteran Alexis Waadt to the new position of Director of Investor Relations.

Waadt brings to Airgain more than 25 years of investment experience specializing in various sectors, including telecom, financial technology, and utilities. Before joining Airgain, she was a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Wall Street Associates (WSA), where she had been a member of the investment team since 1997. Prior to WSA, Waadt spent nearly five years at Hambrecht and Quist in the firm's institutional sales group.

"We are excited to welcome Alexis as the newest member of our team," said Airgain's President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Myers. "She has a deep understanding of the high-tech wireless ecosystem and, specifically, how Airgain uniquely competes within this landscape. Alexis' investment background will play a pivotal role in deepening our relationships with institutional investors and analysts, and we look forward to benefiting from her technology and financial expertise as we enhance our strategic roadmap to build on Airgain's continued success."

Waadt added: "I've always been attracted by Airgain's pure-play focus and success in driving the proliferation of wireless connectivity. In a relatively short period, the company has developed a solid footing in several key areas of the wireless market, like the connected home, but has also positioned itself to penetrate new and emerging growth segments like industrial, healthcare, automotive, and IoT. With significant industry tailwinds and a rich product portfolio, Airgain has an exceptionally large and growing market opportunity. I look forward to working with the team to address these growth opportunities, with the clear intent of bolstering our investor relations efforts and further elevating Airgain's profile within the investment community."

Waadt received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, San Diego and her Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from San Diego State University. She will be based out of Airgain's San Diego headquarters.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. Our innovative antenna systems open up exciting new possibilities in wireless services requiring high speed throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier grade quality. Our antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise, and residential wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, digital televisions, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Airgain partners with and supplies the largest blue chip brands in the world, including original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset makers, and global operators. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in San Diego, Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Suzhou and Shenzhen, China. For more information, visit airgain.com.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

