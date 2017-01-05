SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Airgain, Inc. ( NASDAQ : AIRG), a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking, today introduced SmartMax, a new line of chipset agnostic Antennas with dynamic spatial and polarity selection, providing optimal throughput performance and coverage for 802.11ac Wi-Fi systems.

Targeting set-top-box, gateway, and smart HDTV deployments, SmartMax improves spatial correlation among received signals, producing a significant improvement in the performance of multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems. Airgain's SmartMax provides up to a 25% downlink throughput improvement for Smart TV applications. SmartMax antennas require no dedicated connectivity to Wi-Fi chipset base-band circuits, minimizing the cost and complexity typically associated with Smart Antenna System integration.

Traditionally Smart Antenna's function adjunct to Wi-Fi chipsets, requiring time consuming and costly integration efforts, lengthening development cycle times and increasing project complexity for OEMs. Airgain's SmartMax antennas operate dynamically, bolstering the realizable throughput performance of Wi-Fi chipset-embedded beam forming and MIMO algorithms, while requiring minimal incremental integration effort compared to a standard antenna.

"There is no 'one size fits all' approach for smart antennas," said Airgain President and Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Myers. "Traditionally their use has been limited to a subset of high end and enterprise level Wi-Fi devices. Key reasons have included cost and complexity, such as the need for a dedicated PCB layout. Airgain's SmartMax is unique in that it works with the chipsets to provide real throughput and coverage benefits in the most cost effective way possible, while avoiding complicated and costly integration."

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. Our innovative antenna systems open up exciting new possibilities in wireless services requiring high speed throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier grade quality. Our antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise, and residential wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, digital televisions, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Airgain partners with and supplies the largest blue chip brands in the world, including original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset makers, and global operators. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in San Diego, Cambridge, United Kingdom, Taipei, Taiwan, and Suzhou, China. For more information, visit www.airgain.com.

