Airgain Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Airgain, Inc. ( NASDAQ : AIRG), a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking, today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results

Sales increased 35% to $12.6 million from $9.3 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in product sales.

Gross profit increased 43% to $5.5 million (43.4% of sales) from $3.8 million (41.2% of sales) in the same year-ago period. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of sales was primarily driven by an increase in the sales of board-mounted antennas, which tend to have lower per unit pricing and higher gross margins.

Total operating expenses increased 19% to $4.3 million from $3.6 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel expenses to support the company's sales and marketing and research and development initiatives. The increase was also due to higher administrative expenses incurred as a public company, including expenses related to the company's public equity offerings.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $1.1 million or $0.12 per diluted share, an improvement from a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(660) thousand or $(0.99) per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair market value for adjustments of warrants, and share-based compensation) increased to $1.4 million from $837 thousand in the same year-ago period (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Fourth Quarter 2016 Key Performance Indicators (compared to same year-ago period)

Total customer devices increased 29% or 3.4 million devices to 14.9 million devices

The average number of antennas per device increased 11% to 2.96

The average selling price per device increased 7% to $0.83

Full Year 2016 Financial Results

Sales increased 56% to $43.4 million from $27.8 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in product sales.

Gross profit increased 66% to $19.3 million (44.4% of sales) from $11.6 million (41.9% of sales) in the same year-ago period. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of sales was primarily driven by an increase in the sales of board-mounted antennas, which tend to have lower per unit pricing and higher gross margins.

Total operating expenses increased 32% to $15.8 million from $12.0 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel expenses to support the company's sales and marketing and research and development initiatives. The increase was also due to higher administrative expenses incurred as a public company, including expenses related to the company's public equity offerings.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $2.2 million or $0.40 per diluted share, an improvement from net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(2.7) million or $(4.30) per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.6 million from $1.2 million in the same year-ago period (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Full Year 2016 Key Performance Indicators (compared to same year-ago period)

Total customer devices increased 55% or 19.0 million devices to 53.6 million devices

The average number of antennas per device increased 18% to 2.97

The average selling price per device increased 1% to $0.79

Management Commentary

"2016 was an exciting year for Airgain," said Airgain president and CEO, Charles Myers. "First and foremost, we became a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Operationally, we experienced continued growth in our core gateway and set-top-box markets, while making accelerated progress in some of our key emerging markets, and even expanding into newer markets, like automotive and small cell. This led to impressive results across the board, with our sales up 56%, gross profit up 66%, and adjusted EBITDA more than tripling for the year. On top of that, we generated $2.2 million of net income, or $0.40 per share on a fully diluted basis."

"Q4 echoed the positive performance throughout the year, especially in terms of our top and bottom-line growth. From a customer and operations standpoint, we continued to gain traction in products targeting cable operators, with increasing demand and new design wins in the gateway and set-top-box markets. We are also experiencing demand for our products in the enterprise and retail WLAN segments."

"As we move in to 2017, we will continue forward with our strategy of growing organically as well as inorganically when and where it makes strategic and financial sense. Our continued focus on R&D initiatives will enable us to not only bring new solutions to the market, but also to continue expanding into other strategic markets."

Conference Call

Airgain management will hold a conference call today (February 16, 2017) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results and provide an update on business conditions.

Company president and CEO, Charles Myers, and CFO, Leo Johnson, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-451-6152

International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0879

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through March 16, 2017

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13655519

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. Our innovative antenna systems open up exciting new possibilities in wireless services requiring high speed throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier grade quality. Our antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise, and residential wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, digital televisions, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Airgain partners with and supplies the largest blue chip brands in the world, including original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset makers, and global operators. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in San Diego, Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Suzhou and Shenzhen, China. For more information, visit airgain.com.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future organic and inorganic growth, focus on R&D initiatives, expansion into other strategic markets and our ability to execute on our key strategic initiatives. In addition, the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 included in this press release are preliminary and represent the most current information available to management. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: adjustments to the unaudited financial results reported for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 in connection with the completion of the company's final closing process and procedures, final adjustments, completion of the audit by the company's independent registered accounting firm and other developments that may arise during the preparation of our Annual Report on Form 10-K; the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; our operating results may fluctuate significantly, including based on seasonal factors, which makes future operating results difficult to predict and could cause our operating results to fall below expectations or guidance; our products are subject to intense competition, including competition from the customers to whom we sell, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; our future success depends on our ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products for the wireless market that meet the needs of our customers; we sell to customers who are extremely price conscious, and a few customers represent a significant portion of our sales, and if we lose any of these customers, our sales could decrease significantly; we rely on a few contract manufacturers to produce and ship all of our products, a single or limited number of suppliers for some components of our products and channel partners to sell and support our products, and the failure to manage our relationships with these parties successfully could adversely affect our ability to market and sell our products; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Airgain's condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA). We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors with which to analyze our operating trends and performance. In computing Adjusted EBITDA, we also exclude stock-based compensation expense, which represents non-cash charges for the fair value of stock options and other non-cash awards granted to employees, as well as the fair market value adjustments for warrants. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.

Our Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. Our Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. We do not consider Adjusted EBITDA to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of specific adjustments to GAAP results is provided in the last table at the end of this release.

Airgain, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited) As of December 31, 2016 2015 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,161,403 $ 5,335,913 Trade accounts receivable, net 5,154,996 3,731,998 Inventory 146,815 119,733 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 349,550 191,502 Total current assets 50,812,764 9,379,146 Property and equipment, net 807,086 1,026,784 Goodwill 1,249,956 1,249,956 Customer relationships, net 2,822,918 3,137,918 Intangible assets, net 286,719 345,069 Other assets 84,060 121,541 Total assets $ 56,063,503 $ 15,260,414 Liabilities, preferred redeemable convertible stock, and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,949,005 $ 2,873,471 Accrued bonus 1,748,551 1,335,500 Accrued liabilities 1,072,242 660,987 Deferred purchase price 1,000,000 1,000,000 Current portion of long-term notes payable 1,388,563 1,625,030 Current portion of deferred rent obligation under operating lease 81,332 81,332 Total current liabilities 9,239,693 7,576,320 Preferred stock warrant liability — 709,504 Long-term notes payable 1,333,333 2,721,865 Deferred tax liability 6,166 — Deferred rent obligation under operating lease 451,909 558,641 Total liabilities 11,031,101 11,566,330 Preferred redeemable convertible stock: Series E preferred redeemable convertible stock— 10,500,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2015; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and 8,202,466 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2015; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $16,274,823 at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively — 16,274,823 Series F preferred redeemable convertible stock— 5,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2015; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and 4,734,374 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2015; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $10,517,081 at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively — 10,517,081 Series G preferred redeemable convertible stock— 23,500,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2015; no shares issued and authorized at December 31, 2016 and 10,334,862 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2015; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $17,987,553 at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively — 16,315,002 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred convertible stock: Series A preferred convertible stock— 313,500 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2015 and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $2,416,194 at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively — 976,000 Series B preferred convertible stock— 1,183,330 shares authorized at December 31, 2015; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and 1,157,606 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2015; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $5,081,890 at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively — 2,457,253 Series C preferred convertible stock— 682,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2015; no shares and 682,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $682,000 at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively — 549,010 Series D preferred convertible stock— 4,276,003 shares authorized at December 31, 2015; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and 4,091,068 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2015; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $4,516,013 at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively — 1,986,286 Common shares, par value $0.0001, 200,000,000 and 80,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively; 9,275,062 and 665,842 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively 928 1,094,375 Additional paid in capital 88,582,470 — Accumulated deficit (43,550,996) (46,475,746) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 45,032,402 (39,412,822) Commitments and contingencies Total liabilities, preferred redeemable convertible stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 56,063,503 $ 15,260,414

Airgain, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Sales $ 12,625,966 $ 9,333,483 $ 43,433,867 $ 27,793,073 Cost of goods sold 7,149,563 5,490,667 24,156,792 16,148,163 Gross profit 5,476,403 3,842,816 19,277,075 11,644,910 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,525,462 1,158,320 5,622,132 4,257,400 Sales and marketing 1,592,376 1,231,666 5,670,625 4,035,591 General and administrative 1,227,360 1,278,975 4,532,151 3,453,288 IPO costs - (26,376 ) - 229,332 Total operating expenses 4,345,198 3,642,585 15,824,908 11,975,611 Income (loss) from operations 1,131,205 200,231 3,452,167 (330,701 ) Other expense (income): Interest income (6,067 ) - (7,803 ) - Interest expense 36,867 14,489 178,371 39,489 Fair market value adjustment - warrants - 236,501 (460,289 ) (85,325 ) Exercise and expiration of warrants - - - (15,145 ) Total other expense (income) 30,800 250,990 (289,721 ) (60,981 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,100,405 (50,759 ) 3,741,888 (269,720 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 103 (8,600 ) 8,181 622 Net income (loss) 1,100,302 (42,159 ) 3,733,707 (270,342 ) Accretion of dividends on preferred convertible stock - (617,493 ) (1,537,021 ) (2,444,954 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,100,302 $ (659,652 ) $ 2,196,686 $ (2,715,296 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ (0.99 ) $ 0.65 $ (4.17 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.99 ) $ 0.40 $ (4.30 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating income (loss) per share Basic 7,911,185 664,133 3,373,316 651,593 Diluted 8,855,433 664,133 4,667,503 651,593

Airgain, Inc. Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) (unaudited)

Preferred

Convertible Stock Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Note to Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount

Capital Employee

Deficit Equity (Deficit) Balance at December 31, 2013 6,244,174 $ 5,968,549 380,566 $ 1,016,783 $ - $ - $ (46,491,004 ) $ (39,505,672 ) Stock-based compensation - - - - 657,730 - - 657,730 Shares issued pursuant to stock awards - - 244,616 - - - - - Exercise of Stock Options - - 100 220 - - - 220 Issuance of note to employee - - - - - (266,282 ) - (266,282 ) Effect of accretion to redemption value - - - - (657,730 ) - (1,486,704 ) (2,144,434 ) Net income - - - - - - 3,588,300 3,588,300 Balance at December 31, 2014 6,244,174 $ 5,968,549 625,282 $ 1,017,003 $ - $ (266,282 ) $ (44,389,408 ) $ (37,670,138 ) Stock-based compensation - - - - 341,554 - - 341,554 Shares issued pursuant to stock awards - - 16,300 - - - - - Exercise of Stock Options - - 24,260 77,372 - - - 77,372 Forgiveness of note to employee - - - - - 266,282 - 266,282 Effect of accretion to redemption value - - - - (341,554 ) - (1,815,996 ) (2,157,550 ) Net loss - - - - - - (270,342 ) (270,342 ) Balance at December 31, 2015 6,244,174 $ 5,968,549 665,842 $ 1,094,375 $ - $ - $ (46,475,746 ) $ (39,412,822 ) Stock-based compensation - - - - 298,535 - - 298,535 Conversion of warrants - - 127,143 - 249,215 - - 249,215 Exercise of stock options - - 58,155 112,101 25,302 - - 137,403 Effect of accretion to redemption value - - - - (547,750 ) - (808,957 ) (1,356,707 ) Change in par value from no par value to $0.0001 - - - (1,206,391 ) 1,206,391 - - - Issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of issuance costs - - 1,700,100 170 10,816,808 - - 10,816,978 Issuance of warrants - - - - 126,218 - - 126,218 Conversion of preferred redeemable convertible stock to common stock upon initial public offering - - 3,778,753 378 44,463,235 - - 44,463,613 Conversion of preferred convertible stock to common stock upon initial public offering (6,244,174 ) (5,968,549 ) 1,259,187 126 5,968,423 - - - Issuance of common stock upon secondary public offering, net of issuance costs - - 1,685,882 169 25,976,093 - - 25,976,262 Net income - - - - - - 3,733,707 3,733,707 Balance at December 31, 2016 - $ - 9,275,062 $ 928 $ 88,582,470 $ - $ (43,550,996 ) $ 45,032,402

Airgain, Inc. Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,733,707 $ (270,342 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 495,347 458,734 Amortization 373,350 14,013 Fair market value adjustment - warrants (460,289 ) (85,325 ) Exercise and expiration of warrants — (15,145 ) Stock-based compensation 298,535 341,554 Forgiveness of note to employee — 266,282 Gain on disposal of fixed assets — — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (1,422,998 ) 210,140 Inventory (27,082 ) (119,733 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (120,567 ) (36,265 ) Accounts payable 1,075,534 298,920 Accrued bonus 413,051 516,409 Accrued liabilities 411,255 361,067 Deferred tax liability 6,166 — Deferred obligation under operating lease (106,732 ) (91,482 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,669,277 1,848,827 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition — (4,000,000 ) Purchases of property and equipment (275,650 ) (132,854 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment — — Net cash used in investing activities (275,650 ) (4,132,854 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from notes payable — 4,000,000 Repayment of notes payable (1,624,998 ) (273,175 ) Issuance of note to employee — — Proceeds from initial public offering 13,600,800 — Costs related to initial public offering (2,657,604 ) — Proceeds from secondary public offering 26,797,094 — Costs related to secondary public offering (820,832 ) — Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 225,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 137,403 77,372 Net cash provided by financing activities 35,431,863 4,029,197 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 39,825,490 1,745,170 Cash, beginning of period 5,335,913 3,590,745 Cash, end of period $ 45,161,403 $ 5,335,915 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ 177,460 $ 39,489 Income taxes paid $ — $ 6,171 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Accretion of Series E, F, and G preferred redeemable convertible stock to redemption amount $ 1,356,707 $ 2,157,549 Property and equipment acquired through lease incentives $ — $ — Conversion of warrants $ 249,215 $ — Conversion of preferred stock into common stock $ 50,432,162 $ — Issuance of warrants to underwriters in connection with initial public offering $ 126,218 $ —