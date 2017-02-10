Airgain Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Conference Call for Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. EST

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Airgain, Inc. ( NASDAQ : AIRG), a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking, will hold a conference call on February 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor section of the company's website at www.airgain.com. Interested parties can also listen to the broadcast live by clicking here.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on the same day through March 16, 2017.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13655519

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. Our innovative antenna systems open up exciting new possibilities in wireless services requiring high speed throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier grade quality. Our antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise, and residential wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, digital televisions, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Airgain partners with and supplies the largest blue chip brands in the world, including original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset makers, and global operators. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in San Diego, Cambridge, United Kingdom, Taipei, Taiwan, and Suzhou, China. For more information, visit www.airgain.com.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.