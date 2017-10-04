Airthings and the American Lung Association Announce Partnership to Fight Lung Cancer and Raise Awareness of the Dangers of Radon Indoors

Airthings will donate $1 from each sale of its innovative radon detectors to support lung cancer research, while raising awareness of one of the leading causes of lung cancer

OSLO, NORWAY--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Airthings, manufacturer of the first smart radon detector for continuous and easy use, and the American Lung Association today announce a partnership to raise awareness of radon -- an invisible gas that causes lung cancer and kills 21,000 Americans each year. During the length of the partnership, from October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018, Airthings will donate $1 from each Corentium Home and Airthings Wave radon detectors sold through Airthings.com in the U.S., with a minimum donation of $25,0000 to the American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE initiative to support lung cancer research.

Radon, a colorless, tasteless and odorless gas that is often found at unsafe levels indoors, is emitted from the ground and enters homes, schools and buildings in many ways, like cracks in the foundation and building joints. The naturally-occurring gas is present in every home at varying concentrations but is considered especially dangerous at high levels. The only way to know if you have dangerous levels is to test for radon.

"While we've seen increased attention to radon, it's still relatively unknown and deserves much greater awareness -- especially for being so harmful," said Øyvind Birkenes, CEO of Airthings. "First and foremost, our mission is to create the most effective and reliable radon detectors on the market, but we're also dedicated to bringing awareness to the deadly gas. Through our support of the American Lung Association, we hope to educate more people about radon, while also donating to a worthy cause and joining in the fight for a cure to lung cancer."

"Airthings' dedication to raising awareness about indoor air quality and the dangers of radon aligns with our mission to support lung cancer research and our LUNG FORCE initiative, as we work to defeat lung cancer," said American Lung Association National President and CEO, Harold P. Wimmer. "Unfortunately, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among men and women in the United States. The Lung Association's partnership with Airthings will advance our efforts to defeat this horrible disease once and for all."

For more information on Airthings, visit Airthings.com and for more information about lung cancer, radon gas and the mission of the American Lung Association, visit Lung.org.

About Airthings

Airthings is a Norway-based company that develops and manufactures both professional and consumer-grade technology that has completely changed the way people monitor and analyze radon levels in indoor air. Founded in 2008, the company's products have made radon detection efforts easy to deploy, accurate and simple to understand - all of which are current challenges with other solutions on the market. Airthings is on a mission to ensure people around the world take control of their air quality through simple, affordable and accurate solutions. For more information, visit www.airthings.com/us.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Guide Seal, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.