AIVN Acquires Alamo Mining Concessions

LITHIA, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - American International Ventures, Inc. ( OTC PINK : AIVN), on December 1, 2015, the Company completed the acquisition in Baja California of La Sorpressa, 90 hectares, La Sorpressa II, 265 hectares, La Sorpresa III, 71 hectares, Las III Fraccion 2 Frac I, 12 hectares, Las III Fraccion 2 Frac II, 12 hectares, Las III Fraccion 2 Frac III, 72 hectares, El Cid, 55.674 hectares, El Cid 1,72 hectares, Dolores, 1266.150 and M. Carter, 66.6054 hectares. The Company currently has a pilot plant gold mining operation at its La Sorpresa IV Property located in Baja, California., Mexico. Presently, there are two Mexican mining companies showing interest in the Alamo.

Also on December 1, 2015 AIVN closed on the Golden Eagle two patented mining claims, 640 acres in Humbolt County, Nevada. AIVN has received a lease agreement from a major mining Company, that hasn't been accepted as yet.

American International Ventures, Inc. (AIVN) is a gold and silver mining company with a focus on acquiring and then producing from historic mines in operator friendly regions of the United States and Mexico. AIVN flagship mining property "The Mother Lode" in Baja California, Mexico is an enormous mining district, with a rich history starting at the turn of the 20th century when over 200,000 ounces of gold was mined in only 10 years. Only 10% of the property has been tested for gold; the areas that have, return consistently high grade results.

To see the full geologist report on the Alamo prepared by Jose Garcia, Juan Luis Frias T. and Victor Frias T. click on the home page of AIVN and then click on Technical Reports. http://www.aivn.co

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information concerning mineral resources. This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and cost of mining programs, anticipated exploration and metallurgical test program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the potential for any mining or production are to be considered forward-looking statements. Except as required by the Federal Securities law, AIVN does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements contained herein after the date hereof.