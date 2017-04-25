AJR Endeavors LLC, the Developers Selected by Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority for the Osage Pine Project, Present Housing Rehab Timetable and Goals for Community Involvement

Project intends to restore 36 homes damaged and improperly rebuilt, in City's 1985 reaction to MOVE Incident

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - At a community meeting, here, this evening, at Cobbs Creek Recreation Center, 63rd and Spruce Streets, AJR Endeavors LLC, the developers selected during the city of Philadelphia's recent RFP process to rehabilitate 36 housing units in the 6200 blocks of Osage Avenue and Pine Street, which were impacted in the City's response to the 1985 MOVE Incident, described their extensive qualifications for successfully completing the project, shared information about several of their principals' previously completed residential developments, and explained their timetable for initiating and completing the project.

AJR Endeavors emphasized that it intends to work very closely with neighborhood residents to gain input on its design concepts, and to provide ongoing progress reports to the community. AJR also explained that the company is committed to including trained and experienced Cobbs Creek and West Philadelphia residents as members of the construction workforce, and as project vendors, with 30 percent and 5 percent goals, respectively, for inclusion of minority and female businesses.

The principals of AJR Endeavors, each of whom is a Philadelphia resident, include Anthony Fullard, who began a 20+ year career in construction as a union iron worker and who went on to establish the first African-American-owned steel erection company in Philadelphia. Fullard served, for six years, as director of economic development for Philadelphia's African American Chamber of Commerce, and currently serves as executive project manager for the $8 million Allegheny East SDA Conference Corporation's capital works project, in Ivy Hill.

In addition to Fullard, another AJR principal is James Robertson, a real estate developer with 10 years of experience in Philadelphia and Delaware County, with a focus in affordable housing, new construction, and commercial sales and development. Robertson has participated in the development and sale of more than $60 million in Philadelphia real estate, over the past two years, including projects in Fishtown, Manayunk, Northern Liberties, Point Breeze and Port Richmond.

AJR's third principal is Rodney Ross, a licensed realtor and founder of The Ross Team at Keller Williams Realty. He has been involved in more than 100 real estate transactions during his career, and is an active real estate investor, focused on a portfolio of single and multi-family properties, in Philadelphia.

In their remarks to community residents, AJR's principals emphasized that, notwithstanding the recent announcements regarding their selection in the RFP process, the developers are still very much in the early stages of the city of Philadelphia's acquisition and approval timeline. They've been advised that the procedures may extend for as long as nine months, before they will be authorized to begin the actual rehabilitation of the 36 housing units, which is expected to extend over a 24-month period.

As part of the recently completed RFP process, the developers said they had been asked to submit a broad array of information to the Redevelopment Authority, for its decision-making process, including background information, renderings, and walk-throughs for Redevelopment Authority leaders on current and previously completed projects. The process, however, permitted only brief access, for AJR's assessment of structural integrity, at just four of the 36 units.

A high priority for the firm, in the near term, therefore, will be to gain access from the Redevelopment Authority to conduct a comprehensive structural integrity assessment at each of the 36 housing units, to determine whether the properties will be able to support AJR's design concepts, or whether those concepts will have to be modified, following the due diligence process.

AJR anticipates being able to present its preliminary design concepts, in another series of community meetings, within 45 days after completing its structural integrity reviews.

The developers also pointed out that, unlike the 1985 post-MOVE Incident construction process, AJR Endeavors will seek private financing for the project and will also be responsible for the sales process, at the housing units, following the rehabilitations. AJR currently estimates that the 36 housing units, once completed, will be brought to market in a price range of $175,000 to $200,000, thereby positively impacting the real estate values of the other homes on the two city blocks.

"We understand the significance of the Osage Pine Project and will also be heavily invested, as the neighbors certainly have been for years, in these homes, from both a reputational and a financial perspective. We knew, by design of the RFP, that this would not be a project wherein the developers' responsibility would end, once construction is completed. We are committed to Osage Pine, and its success, for the long term," said AJR's James Robertson.

The developers also said they have already begun to reach out to community leaders and City officials to establish a framework for ongoing cooperation and communications.