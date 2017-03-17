AK Steel Announces First Quarter 2017 Earnings Date

WEST CHESTER, OH--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - AK Steel ( NYSE : AKS) said today that it plans to release its first quarter 2017 financial results before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

AK Steel will also provide live listening access on the Internet to its earnings conference call to be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 25, 2017. Access to the webcast will be available from the home page of the company's website at www.aksteel.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call until May 2, 2017 and will be accessible from the home page.

