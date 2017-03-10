AK Steel Announces Price Increase For Carbon Steel Products

WEST CHESTER, OH--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - AK Steel ( NYSE : AKS) said today that it will increase current spot market base prices for all carbon flat-rolled steel products by a minimum of $30 per ton, effective immediately with new orders.

