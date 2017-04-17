AK Steel CEO Roger Newport Named AIST Steelmaker of the Year

WEST CHESTER, OH--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - AK Steel ( NYSE : AKS) said today that Roger K. Newport, AK Steel Chief Executive Officer, was named 2017 Steelmaker of the Year by the Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST). The award is presented annually to recognize notable leaders for their impact on the steel industry.

AIST said that Mr. Newport is being recognized for his strategic and dynamic leadership at AK Steel, engaging and empowering employees to drive innovation, quality, safety, environmental stewardship, and productivity. AIST also noted that he is a leader in the industry, fighting for steel manufacturing in America, and serves as a voice for support and change in the domestic and global steel industry.

"I am humbled by this honor from AIST," said Mr. Newport. "With more than 30 years in the steel industry at AK Steel, I'm proud to accept this recognition not only for my efforts, but on behalf of all employees at our company who drive innovation in steel products and processes to surpass our customers' needs today and for the future."

The award will be presented May 9, 2017 at AISTech 2017, the Iron & Steel Technology Conference and Exposition and world's largest annual gathering of steel industry personnel. AIST is an international technical association of more than 17,500 professional and student members, representing iron and steel producers, their allied suppliers and related academia. The association is dedicated to advancing the technical development, production, processing and application of iron and steel.

AK Steel

AK Steel AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, and carbon and stainless tubular products, primarily for automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, electrical power generation and distribution markets. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company employs approximately 8,500 men and women at eight steel plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across six states (Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) and one tube plant in Mexico. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.