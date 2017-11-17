AK Steel's Mountain State Carbon Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary

WEST CHESTER, OH--(Marketwired - Nov 17, 2017) - AK Steel ( NYSE : AKS) said today that it is pleased to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of its Mountain State Carbon LLC operations in Follansbee, West Virginia. Mountain State Carbon employees, including representatives from AK Steel and United Steelworkers Local 9545, and community leaders celebrated the milestone event this week.

"It certainly is not every day that a business celebrates decades in operation, let alone 100 years in one community," said Roger K. Newport, Chief Executive Officer of AK Steel. "We are proud of Mountain State Carbon's incredible achievement, made possible by the support of the Follansbee community, leaders across the region and state, and especially the dedicated work of every employee."

Mountain State Carbon is a wholly owned subsidiary of AK Steel. The site produces high quality coke that is used to manufacture innovative carbon steels across AK Steel operations, including advanced high strength steels for the automotive industry.

