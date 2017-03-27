AK Steel's Zanesville Works Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance

WEST CHESTER, OH--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - AK Steel's ( NYSE : AKS) Zanesville (Ohio) Works has been recognized for outstanding safety performance by the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Division of Safety and Hygiene. The recognition is part of a collaborative safety awareness program established by the Zanesville - Muskingum County Safety Council and Chamber of Commerce.

"I'm pleased to congratulate our Zanesville Works employees for this outstanding safety achievement, which demonstrates our commitment to safety at AK Steel," said Roger K. Newport, Chief Executive Officer of AK Steel. "We are proud of this important recognition from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation and Zanesville - Muskingum County."

AK Steel's Zanesville Works received the "100% Award" for safety for operating the entire year of 2016 without any lost-time injuries or illnesses. The plant received a "Special Award" for safety for operating 5,412,377 hours without a lost-time injury between April 21, 2003 and December 31, 2016. Zanesville Works also received the "Group Award" for having the lowest incident rate in each employer group.

AK Steel

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, and carbon and stainless tubular products, primarily for automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, and electrical power generation and distribution markets. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company employs approximately 8,500 men and women at eight steel plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across six states (Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) and one tube plant in Mexico. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.