THOROFARE, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Akers Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ : AKER) ( AIM : AKR), (the "Company" or "Akers Bio"), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has allowed a patent covering Akers Bio's proprietary cartridge for the optical scanning device utilized in the Company's BreathScan Lync™ technology. BreathScan Lync™ is the new bluetooth-enabled reading device from Akers Wellness™ which enables users to track the results of Akers Wellness™ breath-based tests via their mobile device.

The patent covers the unique design of the disposable cartridge which contains the reagent for the detection of wellness markers. The reagent contained within is analyzed using optical scanning technology after contact with the user's exhaled breath sample and produces a quantitative result through the Akers Wellness™ app on the user's smartphone or tablet. Included in the patent are the unique form factor, optical lens and read elements and the unique 'U' shaped airflow pathway.

Akers Wellness™ breath tests, such as BreathScan OxiChek™ and BreathScan KetoChek™, are designed to help promote, track and/or encourage choices related to general health and wellbeing; or to support weight loss.

Update on Commercialization of Akers Wellness™ Tests

OxiChek™ is now fully commercialized and selling through the Company's distributor, Aero-Med, to anti-aging, functional and integrative health and wellness treatment practitioners in the US.

OxiChek™ is the first disposable breath test to rapidly determine levels of oxidative stress in the body by measuring the levels of certain abundant free radicals. Frequent use of OxiChek™ may help health practitioners to monitor and adjust their clients' regimen of nutritional supplementation in order to manage oxidative stress -- an indicator of the overall health and wellbeing of a person.

The Company is ramping up marketing initiatives of OxiChek™ to professionals through enhanced e-commerce and social media platforms as well as through participation in large trade shows targeting naturopaths, wellness coaches, anti-aging practitioners, nutritionists and chiropractors.

In addition to targeting professionals, Akers Wellness™ intends to start marketing OxiChek™ through direct-to-consumer channels during 2017. This will include a television marketing campaign through the popular Balancing Act national television show on the Lifetime network. Balancing Act is America's premier morning show that introduces positive solutions to busy, on-the-go modern women. Akers Wellness™ has completed filming of the program, which will be aired multiple times on Lifetime during Q2 2017 and syndicated to approximately 200 affiliates. This marketing initiative is targeting women aged 25-45 and will potentially reach approximately 98 million households and thousands of online viewers.

Akers Wellness™ is in discussions with potential distributors for the KetoChek™ test which rapidly determines if the subject is in the optimal fat-burning state for weight loss, known as ketosis. Achieving a state of ketosis -- as indicated by the measure of breath ketones -- is a goal of many individuals following low carbohydrate diets. KetoChek™ is a simple, non-invasive test to identify, track and quantitatively monitor breath ketones for individuals interested in maximizing weight loss.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates on the commercialization progress of Akers Wellness™ tests during 2017.

John J. Gormally, Chief Executive Officer of Akers Bio, commented:

"We believe Akers Bio's technology for rapidly analyzing biomarkers in breath condensate is ideally suited for tests in the expansive US health and wellness market. I am pleased that this latest patent has been allowed as it is essential that we have robust protection over our valuable intellectual property.

"OxiChek™ is the first fully commercialized Akers Wellness™ test in which this cartridge is applied. We are pleased that initial sales of this test are being recorded and excited about the scope for ramping up sales through national television marketing initiatives and major tradeshow participation. I look forward to reporting further progress on the Akers Wellness™ product line during the course of 2017."

About Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.akersbio.com. Follow us on Twitter @AkersBio.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Akers Biosciences, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.