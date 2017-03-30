Akers Biosciences Announces a $2 Million Private Placement

THOROFARE, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Akers Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ : AKER) ( AIM : AKR.L), (the "Company" or "Akers Bio"), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces a private placement to raise approximately $2 million. Akers Bio will use the proceeds from the transaction as growth capital and for general corporate purposes.

Akers Bio will issue 1,448,400 shares at a price of $1.40 per share, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $2,027,760, before fees and expenses. In addition, the Company will issue 724,200 warrants with a strike price of $1.96 per share and a five-year term.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as sole placement agent for the transaction.

About Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.akersbio.com. Follow us on Twitter @AkersBio.

