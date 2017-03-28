Akers Biosciences Begins Selling Rapid Cholesterol Test through Distribution Agreement with First Check

THOROFARE, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Akers Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ : AKER) ( AIM : AKR.L), (the "Company" or "Akers Bio"), a developer of rapid health information technologies, has received an initial order for the Company's rapid cholesterol self-test from First Check Diagnostics, LLC ("First Check"), the exclusive distributor for this product in the United States, for sale under their popular "First Check" brand.

First Check products are sold through major retailers including, CVS, Rite Aid, Target, Kmart, Meijer, Giant Eagle, Stop & Shop, Giant and ShopKo.

Akers Bio's Tri-Cholesterol "Check" test is the only combined rapid test which provides an estimate of a person's Total cholesterol as well as their High Density Lipoprotein ("HDL") cholesterol levels - their 'good cholesterol'; thereby providing an estimate of a person's Low Density Lipoprotein ("LDL") levels - their 'bad cholesterol'. These features are essential to accurately differentiating between a person's 'good' and 'bad' cholesterol thereby making it a truly effective screening test for high cholesterol.

The Tri-Cholesterol "Check" test is disposable, uses just a finger-stick blood sample and gives a result in only 5 minutes. The test has FDA 510(k) clearance in the United States; as well as a CE mark for the European Economic Area.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 73.5 million adults (31.7%) in the United States have high 'bad cholesterol' and less than 1 in every 3 of them has the condition under control. Too much cholesterol puts people at risk for heart disease and stroke, two leading causes of death in the United States. However, with responsible actions such as self-testing with Akers Bio's Tri-Cholesterol "Check" test, people can take steps to manage their cholesterol levels and lower their risk.

John J. Gormally, Chief Executive Officer of Akers Bio, commented: "I am delighted that we will soon have this over-the-counter health and wellness product from Akers Bio on the shelves of major US retailers under the distinguished First Check brand. It is a great endorsement of our rapid testing technology. We look forward to building this revenue stream with our distribution partner and providing people in America with a fast, convenient and meaningful way to evaluate and manage their cholesterol, which is a serious concern for millions of people."

