THOROFARE, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Akers Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ : AKER) ( AIM : AKR.L) ("Akers Bio" or the "Company"), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces that the Akers Wellness™ app, which enables users to track the results of Akers Wellness™ breath-based tests via their mobile device, has been approved by the Apple App Store and is now available for download on iOS devices. The Akers Wellness™ app has until now only been available for android devices on the Google Play Store.

The app works in conjunction with BreathScan Lync™, the new bluetooth-enabled reading device from Akers Wellness™, and disposable breath-based test cartridges, to help promote, track and/or encourage choices related to general health and wellbeing.

The iOS compatibility is a significant step in the commercialization of Akers Wellness™ tests due to the dominance of iOS devices in the mobile device market. A key target in the Company's marketing strategy is the multilevel marketing nutraceutical suppliers. The Company believes iOS compatibility is critical to the success in this market and will now rapidly proceed to market to this industry.

The first commercialized Akers Wellness™ breath test is BreathScan OxiChek™, the first disposable breath test to rapidly determine levels of oxidative stress in the body by measuring the levels of certain abundant free radicals. Unlike current laboratory testing methods that test only a few free radicals using an invasive blood draw -- and have a turnaround time of 7 to 10 days -- Akers Bio's rapid OxiChek™ test detects a broad spectrum of free radicals contained in a person's exhaled breath in just a few minutes. Frequent use of OxiChek™ may help health practitioners to monitor and adjust their clients' regimen of nutritional supplementation in order to manage oxidative stress -- an indicator of the overall health and wellbeing of a person.

A highly successful clinical trial of OxiChek™ carried out in 2016 demonstrated a correlation between OxiChek™ and the standard reference laboratory blood testing method (TBARS) of 99.5%.

OxiChek™ is now commercialized and selling through the Company's distributor, Aero-Med, to anti-aging, functional and integrative health and wellness treatment practitioners in the US. The Company is also ramping up marketing initiatives of OxiChek™ to professionals through enhanced e-commerce and social media platforms.

In addition to targeting professionals, Akers Wellness™ intends to start marketing OxiChek™ through direct-to-consumer channels this year. This will include a television marketing campaign through the popular Balancing Act national television show on the Lifetime network. Balancing Act is America's premier morning show that introduces positive solutions to busy, on-the-go modern women. Akers Wellness™ has completed filming of the program, which will be aired multiple times on Lifetime this quarter and syndicated to approximately 200 affiliates. This marketing initiative is targeting women aged 25-45 and will potentially reach approximately 98 million households and thousands of online viewers.

Raymond F. Akers, Jr. PhD, Vice Chairman of Akers Bio, commented: "We have completed our near-term product offering for the expansive health and wellness and anti-aging industry with the addition of iOS compatibility for the Akers Wellness™ app, which was the last hurdle to what we believe will be a rapid growth curve in revenue for these products. Akers Wellness™ is dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of its customers and we believe that OxiChek™ will have a significant impact on this goal. We are turning our attention to providing more services to our customers through our app and, in turn, creating secondary revenue generating opportunities. The Company is pleased to be launching enhanced e-commerce and social media platforms around OxiChek™ and is looking forward to the start of our television marketing campaign in the coming weeks."

John J. Gormally, Chief Executive Officer of Akers Bio, added: "I am very excited about the advancements in our commercialization strategy for Akers Wellness™ products and look forward to these propelling our sales, initially of OxiChek™, and later our other Akers Wellness™ tests."

About Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.akersbio.com. Follow us on Twitter @AkersBio.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.