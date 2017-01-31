Akers Signs Helps Mayfield Village Reach Residents with an LED Message Sign

Mayfield Village in OH makes it a priority to communicate with their residents with valuable information posted on their website and social pages; now, it will be posted on their beautiful, new full color high resolution LED Sign from local sign company, Akers Signs.

MAYFIELD, OH--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Mayfield Village is a residential community that offers a large variety of recreational opportunities, sponsors many public events, and provides unparalleled services from the recreational area which includes soccer fields, softball fields, Parkview Pool and playground, to a 25-acre wetlands park; The Grove Amphitheatre, and easy access to the Metroparks North Chagrin Nature Reservation. With so many events and activities for their residents to take advantage of, the Village of Mayfield does a great job updating their website and social pages. Now, with the help of local sign company, Akers Signs, they can showcase the latest events and updates on their new 6mm high resolution full color LED sign.

"It is important to me that the government in Mayfield Village be open and responsive to the needs of all our residents." Brenda T. Bodnar, Mayor

The beautiful new LED message display has been beautifully encased in natural stone with an internally-illuminated routed Identification cabinet on top. The signs was built and provided by Akers Signs in Canton, OH. They have been a reliable producer of quality signage since 1972 serving Northeast Ohio, the Midwest and beyond.

Diane Wolgamuth, Director of Administration stated, "Our experience working with Akers Sign and the subcontractors hired for this project was very positive. Everyone was responsive to our questions and were very professional. Aside from the usual weather delays that are inevitable in Cleveland, installation went smoothly. Working with the Vantage LED cloud-based software has been easy for our IT Coordinator."

Akers Signs provided a high resolution 6mm full color LED sign provided by California-based manufacturer, Vantage LED.

Wolgamuth continued, "So far, Mayfield Village is very happy with its new monument and LED sign. Comments from residents have been positive, and I have heard from several Council members that they think selecting the 6mm screen was the right choice as the clarity is outstanding."

Although they are slowly learning what works for them in terms of communicating with their residents, Mayfield Village expects the LED sign will be much busier during the summer months when outdoor events and concerts get underway.

About Akers Signs:

Known over four decades for quality sign making and highly personalized service, Akers Signs was founded in 1972 by Dick and Sue Akers. Dick Akers began hand-painting signs during his teen years, and mastered his trade as a member of the U.S. Army while stationed in Germany. Rick Akers, oldest son of Dick and Sue Akers, was born in 1969 and literally grew up in his parent's sign business. Rick started working at the company in 1982, and by 1997 he managed Akers Signs. Foreseeing changing trends in modern signage, he moved the company in the direction of electric signs. Rick Akers became the owner of Akers Signs in 2006.

The company has greatly expanded in their capacities and range of services, but their common thread throughout the years is their ability to confidently guide customers through the sign making process -- and most importantly, their customer's satisfaction with the end product.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/30/11G128817/Images/MayfieldVillage-694884f4afdeb882abc35056338bd2fe.jpg