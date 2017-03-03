Akin Home, Online Cultural Immersion and Shopping Experience, Offers a Unique Approach to Home Goods

SANTA FE, NM--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Akin Home founder Aimee LaCalle and her team of curious designers believe homes tell stories about the lives of their inhabitants, whether they realize it or not. Part online retailer, part travel storyteller and part life design philosopher, Akin Home offers culturally-enriched products and engineered design to create an artfully inspired home. Its inaugural collection, inspired by San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, features innovative bedding, duvet covers, curtain panels, tableware, décor and a limited edition of art pieces.

"Our mission is to not just visit a place and take inspiration; rather, to create a lasting kinship between ourselves and our host community," says LaCalle.

San Miguel's architecture, ceramics, metal work, folklore, and natural surroundings serve as elements of inspiration for Akin Home's first collection. Once back in the Santa Fe-based studio, the preliminary hand sketches and ideas gathered while on location are transformed. Through Akin Home's multifaceted process, intricate multi-layered artwork results in engineered designs for contemporary bedding products, wallpaper and fabric by the yard.

LaCalle's personal passion for exotic people and places is driving the studio's design, focused on where the business of wonder, art and travel intersect. "Our mission is to inspire a spirit of wanderlust by offering products that celebrate the culture and artistry of our favorite travel destinations," says LaCalle. "By sharing the stories behind each of our collections, we hope to provoke conversation, encourage exploration and provide the inspiration for those hoping to cultivate a well-traveled home."

Mastering the technical applications of textile print production, Akin Home collections will feature original engineered designs (prints that are applied uninterrupted, flowing across seams with precision). Individually designed duvet covers, standard and euro shams, curtain panels and tablecloths work together as curated coordinating sets. Akin Home offers complementary repeat prints for wallpaper and fabric by the yard, with an exclusive line designed specifically to the trade coming soon.

Come. Share in the process. Faraway places and then, back home again.

About Akin Home: Established in 2016 by founder Aimee LaCalle, Akin Home (pronounced Uh-Kin) offers culturally-enriched products and engineered design to create an artfully inspired home. Part online retailer, part travel storyteller and part life design philosopher, Akin Home creates a kinship between people and places with a focus on the point at which wonder, art and travel intersect. Its inaugural collection, inspired by San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, features innovative bedding, duvet covers, curtain panels, tableware, wallpaper, fabric by the yard and a limited edition of art pieces. For the latest design and inspiration, visit www.akinhome.com

