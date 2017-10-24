Akinnovate Joins the New Naveego Partner Success Program to Deliver Cloud-Based Data Quality Solutions

Company Looks to Capitalize on Growing Demand to Eliminate Data Quality Issues and Derive Value and Insights from Enterprise Data for Competitive Advantage

RESTON, VA and TRAVERSE CITY, MI--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Akinnovate, a leading provider of data management and analytics solutions and Naveego, an emerging leader of cloud-based data quality solutions, today announced that Akinnovate has become a member of the new Naveego Partner Success Program. As a program member, Akinnovate is a certified provider of Naveego's solutions to proactively manage, detect, and eliminate data quality issues across hybrid cloud enterprise systems.

According to IBM, the cost of poor data quality is $3.1 Trillion dollars per year. The impact is felt repeatedly if the core problem of data degradation is not addressed. "The powerful combination of Naveego's Master Data Management and Data Quality solutions and Akinnovate's Data Management and Analytics services delivers a solid foundation for sustainable data quality controls," said Jackie Ting, CEO of Akinnovate. "This will empower our customers to derive incremental value and business insight from their information assets. We are pleased to be a founding member of Naveego's Partner Success Program."

The new Naveego Partner Success Program accelerates the adoption of the Naveego data quality solutions through a proof-of-concept solution for a data health assessment. Naveego works with partners to develop turn-key solutions to engage prospects with a health check that will identify data quality gaps and provide prescriptive options to improve data quality and operational efficiencies.

Naveego's data quality solutions are built from the ground up to provide visibility, consistency, and accountability across today's data-fueled hybrid cloud enterprises. It is a scalable and cloud-based management platform that continuously monitors and measures data across business applications. The system uncovers business process breakdowns and brings them to light for quick resolution, allowing customers to take a proactive approach to data quality issues and builds trust in the systems that drive their business.

"As an innovative provider of leading data quality, automation and analytics systems, Akinnovate is an ideal partner for Naveego," said Derek Smith, cofounder and CEO, Naveego. "With Akinnovate's domain expertise in M&A, data management, data governance, applications and data integration, they have both the experience and the customer footprint to realize rapid success with our master data management and data quality solutions. Our partnership will enable businesses to derive bottom line value and efficiencies by determining the root cause of poor data quality and eliminating it once and for all to ensure a single version of the truth across all enterprise systems."

Tweet this: Akinnovate Joins the New @Naveego Partner Success Program

About Akinnovate

Akinnovate is a consulting and software solutions company focusing on Management Consulting, Telecom Engineering, Software Development and Data Management & Analytics. We provide a total solution approach for our clients technical and business growth needs with emphasis on utilizing carefully selected software solutions for efficiency and sustained value.

Our senior team averages over 20 years of global experience in Management, Telecommunications, Information Technology and the Software Development industries. For more information visit: www.akinnovate.com.

About Naveego

Naveego is an emerging leader of cloud-based data quality solutions that proactively detect and eliminate data quality issues. Naveego connects cloud and on-premises data sources to give organizations the insight and critical information they need to create a competitive advantage. Since 2012, companies have relied on Naveego to ensure the health and integrity of their data and deliver the single version of the truth they require to run their businesses. Naveego is Business Data -- Remastered. For more information, call +1 231-346-4144, visit http://www.naveego.com or connect with Naveego on LinkedIn and Twitter.