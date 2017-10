Akkadian Labs to Present at Cisco HCS Conference

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - October 09, 2017) - Akkadian Labs Chief Technology Officer Tom Bamert will present at Cisco's HCS/Cisco Spark Business Summit October 9-13, 2017 in Paris, France.

Cisco's invitation to present follows Akkadian Labs' announcement that its software is now a great fit for Cisco HCS and HCS Shared Architecture. The conference is the chance for Cisco value added resellers (VARs) to learn about the administrative and cost saving benefits of Akkadian Labs solutions, Akkadian Provisioning Manager (formerly akkadian Provisioning Manager Express), Akkadian Contact Manager (formerly akkadian Global Directory), and Akkadian Console (formerly akkadian Console Operator).

"Many Fortune 500 companies around the globe have been benefiting from our UC solutions. We are excited to bring these same benefits to Cisco's HCS partners," said Tom Bamert, CTO.

Akkadian Labs solutions supports administration of the full line of HCS Shared Architecture devices, including Cisco Jabber (desktop and mobile), Cisco IP Phones, Cisco DX series, and Cisco SX series. Solutions include:

Akkadian Provisioning Manager streamlines provisioning and automated administrative tasks.

Akkadian Contact Manager offers the ability for HCS administrators to build separate directories as needed.

Akkadian Console web version offers simple console management.

To learn more about Akkadian Labs and to request a demonstration or free trial, please visit the Akkadian Labs website.

About Akkadian Labs

Akkadian Labs offers software products and solutions that integrate into Cisco Collaboration and Microsoft Unified Communications environments, as well as other business-focused enterprise applications.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/8/11G146344/Images/HCS_conference-9a52a1901ecb82fca5eae9a08b09f007.jpg