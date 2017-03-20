NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Akkadian Labs will be demonstrating the power of its newly launched Visual Phone Editor™ in booth 2033 at Enterprise Connect, March 27-30, 2017 at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Visual Phone Editor™ is a simple, intuitive tool used to manage Cisco phones using your mouse. The tool makes it simple to add and rearrange lines, intercoms, speed dials, and busy lamp fields on phones and expansion modules.

Visual Phone Editor™ is the latest tool added to akkadian Provisioning Manager Express (aPME), a leading Cisco UC provisioning solution.

"With the launch of Visual Phone Editor™, Akkadian Labs is further simplifying Cisco UC administration," said Tom Bamert, Akkadian Labs Chief Technology Officer. "aPME already greatly simplifies repeatable Cisco UC provisioning tasks. With the release of Visual Phone Editor™, aPME now provides a solution to overcome the most dynamic provisioning challenges."

Clients adopt aPME for their UC management because of the solution's power and flexibility. The software is easy-to-use, as well as highly customizable to each company's Cisco UC environment. aPME is used by enterprise clients spanning all industries from higher education and healthcare, to energy and retail that are looking for ways to streamline their UC management.

Companies interested in streamlining Cisco UC provisioning should watch this video demo of Visual Phone Editor™ at work, or visit Akkadian Labs in booth 2033 at Enterprise Connect.

About Akkadian Labs

Akkadian Labs focuses exclusively on creating innovative collaboration software that maximizes business results by improving the way people communicate and work together. For more information visit www.akkadianlabs.com.

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 26 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise IP Telephony, Converged Networks and Unified Communications in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise networks and communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter and a Webinar series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com.

Enterprise Connect is organized by UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM.