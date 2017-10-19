Aktana's newest release enables pharmaceutical marketing and sales teams to significantly optimize the execution of their brand strategies

SOURCE: Aktana
October 19, 2017 10:00 ET
Advanced new capabilities like targeting and message sequence optimization improve rep engagement with HCPs and alignment across channels
SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - Aktana, the pioneer in decision support for global life science companies, today announced the latest release of its cloud-based platform with a number of innovative features designed to help brand teams more accurately and effectively carry out their brand strategies, resulting in greater impact.
"Aktana's approach has always been focused on closing the sales and marketing loop, leveraging machine learning to continually optimize and refine those efforts," said Derek Choy, co-founder and COO, Aktana. "Each new capability in this release is meant to achieve one of two goals: to enhance the strategy design process so it's more dynamically responsive to market changes or to improve the accuracy of message delivery in ways that match how physicians want to receive information today."
Aktana's decision support platform is already utilized by more than half of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies in the world. The marketing and sales departments of these companies leverage Aktana to coordinate how automated and personal communication reach physicians. Integrated directly into existing CRM and marketing automation platforms, Aktana ensures that reps and marketers perform as one team to deliver information in a timely manner so physicians can provide better care to their patients.
Highlights of new capabilities and their benefits include:
About Aktana
Aktana is the pioneer in decision support for global life science sales and marketing teams. The company's data-fueled suggestions and insights are delivered within a sales professional's existing CRM workflow, serving as a critical ally in data leverage and better decision-making. Aktana serves the entire organization by helping to coordinate multichannel marketing initiatives and facilitate learning about which program elements are most successful for which customers. More than half of the world's top 15 pharmaceutical companies rely on Aktana to drive more insightful marketing and sales programs. Aktana is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, London, Tokyo, Osaka and Shanghai.
Yigal UrielSr Marketing ManagerAktanayigal.uriel@aktana.com
Yigal UrielSr Marketing ManagerAktanayigal.uriel@aktana.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds
Website:
http://www.aktana.com