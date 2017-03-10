Alabama Gulf Coast Convention & Visitors Bureau Returns as Host of Food Sport's Biggest Event

2017 World Food Championships scheduled for Orange Beach, Ala., Nov. 8-14

ORANGE BEACH, AL--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Alabama Gulf Coast Convention & Visitors Bureau, known across the country as Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism (www.orangebeach.com), has signed as the 2017 title sponsor of the World Food Championships (www.WorldFoodChampionships.com), making Orange Beach, Ala. once again the Official Host Site of this year's ultimate food fight.

The arrangement ensures the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach area capitalizes on the energy, excitement and economic impact of an anticipated 1,500 chefs, home cooks and competition teams from around the world as they compete for food fame and fortune.

The event, which last year attracted competitors from 48 states and 14 countries, will return Nov. 8-14 to The Wharf (www.alwharf.com), a resort destination with a full-service marina, retail, dining and entertainment options anchored by a multi-use event center and a 10,000-seat amphitheater.

"Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism and our Sports Commission are excited to step into the arena of Food Sport with the World Food Championships coming to our beach destination," says Vice President of Sales Beth Gendler. "Sports has truly diversified our destination, and this event helps us diversify even further.

"One of the focuses of the sports commission is to build shoulder season business, and the World Food Championships will be a very impactful event in both room nights and number of people visiting our community during the fall shoulder season," Gendler said. "It is our pleasure to welcome these national and international food competitors to the Alabama Gulf Coast this November."

Last year, the World Food Championships brought an estimated $3.3 million impact to the Alabama Gulf coast region, while also drawing more than 20,000 attendees to The Wharf.

"We were thrilled with our first event in Orange Beach," commented WFC President Mike McCloud. "The community truly came out to support us in many ways, and our food competitors were astounded with the facilities, location and attractions in the area."

The partnership also connects Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism with World Food Championships' universe of marketing assets, including national media exposure which eclipsed 690 million impressions last year.

Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism welcomes more than 5.7 million individuals to the Alabama Gulf Coast each year for family reunions, vacations, meetings and sporting events. Marked by its sugar-white sand beaches, deep-sea fishing and countless family attractions, the Orange Beach and Gulf Shores area is one of the world's leading beach destinations, annually attracting more than 5 million visitors. Centrally located along the Gulf Coast, and a short drive from airports in Pensacola, Fla. and Mobile, Ala., Orange Beach's lodging properties are ideal for beach-side access or inland retreats that are both convenient and affordable. A spectrum of local dining, upscale shopping, fishing, golf, nature and adventure-based excursions also contribute to a spectacular vacation, holiday or leisure experience.

The World Food Championships has experienced rapid growth since its creation in 2012 as the richest and largest Food Sport competition in the world. From a 30% annualized growth in competitors, to its third TV series scheduled to air this summer, the WFC has evolved into a year-long quest for thousands of competitors and foodies, as well as a marketing platform for innovative companies.

The bulk of these Orange Beach-based food fights will occur in Kitchen Arena, the largest outdoor kitchen in the world, measuring a full city block at 7,800-square feet. The competition space features $250,000 worth of stoves, cooktops, countertops and cookware -- enough for 50 chefs to compete simultaneously. An additional $100,000 worth of professional grills from Bull Outdoor Products affords open-flame grilling in the burger and steak categories.

To learn more about the WFC and its qualifying events, tournament-style process or consumer experiences, visit www.worldfoodchampionships.com.

To learn more about Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, visit www.orangebeach.com.

To learn more about The Wharf, visit www.alwharf.com.

About the World Food Championships:

The World Food Championships (www.WorldFoodChampionships.com) features hundreds of competitors seeking food fame and fortune. The sixth annual event, scheduled for Nov. 8-14, 2017 at The Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama, invites the champions from the biggest and best food competitions around the world into a single highstakes culinary showdown for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes. Follow World Food Championships on Twitter (@WorldFoodChamp), and Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships).

About Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism:

Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism serves as the official destination marketing organization for the cities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in addition to the unincorporated area of Fort Morgan. To learn more about the whole different state of discovery on Alabama's 32 miles of white-sand beaches, visit either www.GulfShores.com or www.OrangeBeach.com. This convention and visitors bureau is an accredited Destination Marketing Organization (2012-2017). Follow Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism on Twitter (@AlabamaBeaches), Instagram (@GulfShoresOrangeBeach) and Facebook (@AlabamaGulfCoast).