Alain Villemure to Retire from BRP

VALCOURT, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - BRP's (TSX:DOO) Alain Villemure will retire by the end of the year from his functions as vice-president and general manager of the Marine Propulsion Systems division, based in Sturtevant, Wisconsin.

Villemure first joined the company in 1995 and has held a variety of engineering and management positions.

"Alain is a trusted senior executive at BRP. He had an instrumental role in raising BRP's agility in manufacturing and supply chain strategy, as well as establishing the basis of our Mexican operations," said José Boisjoli, BRP's president and CEO. "His presence on the Management Committee will be missed, but the groundwork he has laid down will ensure the long-term growth of the Evinrude brand."

A search for his replacement is underway. Villemure has agreed to assist in the transition once a new leader is identified.

About BRP

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.