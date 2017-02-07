Alamo Pharma Services Announces Launch of New Website

Timing coincides with article appearing in PharmaVOICE Magazine authored by Company COO Peter Marchesini

DOYLESTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Alamo Pharma Services, Inc. ("Alamo"), a leading pharmaceutical commercial solutions provider and member of the Mission Family of Companies, today announced the launch of their updated website AlamoPharmaServices.com. The new site is easy to navigate, allowing existing and potential clients to quickly find the information they are interested in. The website also gives clients a real understanding of the services Alamo offers and how their business model differs from the competition.

"We are excited about the new website, that our agency partner, Fingerpaint (fingerpaintmarketing.com), helped us create," says Peter Marchesini, Chief Operating Officer of Alamo. "At our core, we are in the people business. We know that relationships -- among our clients, our staff, healthcare providers, and ultimately the consumer -- are key to driving success. Often, a website gives the first impression of a company, serving as the foundation for building meaningful relationships. The hope and intent of our new site is that visitors will gain a clear sense of the unique perspectives Alamo offers through the symbolism of our office. This Victorian building serves as our inspiration to serve our customers based on our rich experience, enthusiasm, resourcefulness, and energy."

While the new website has been in development for several months, the launch coincides with an article written and contributed by Marchesini that appears in the February 2017 issue of PharmaVOICE Magazine. The piece provides a well-articulated demonstration of the thoughtfulness and dedication he and his team bring to their clients to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies position themselves for growth by optimizing sales capabilities, operations functionality, and overall business execution. This approach translates to his role with Alamo, where clients encounter these same qualities when Alamo provides commercialization solutions for their businesses.

Marchesini and the President of Alamo, Terry Herring, have surrounded themselves with a team of experienced pharmaceutical veterans who have come together to build exceptional sales forces through outsourced sales solutions. This may mean creating or supplementing sales teams, recruiting and retaining exceptional talent, training, or operational support, no two solutions look the same.

"Our passion is in helping identify and understanding our clients' opportunities," notes Marchesini. "We then work with them to define the smartest plan to effectively address the opportunities. This ultimately maximizes the return on investment."

About Alamo Pharma Services

Founded in 2011, Alamo Pharma Services offers pharmaceutical and biotech companies vital solutions to bring their products to market efficiently and successfully. Based out of its offices in Doylestown, Pa., Alamo offers companies vast commercialization experience, customized recruiting of sales teams, superior training, and committed support services. For more information regarding Alamo, visit AlamoPharmaServices.com, or email newbusiness@AlamoPharmaServices.com.

Alamo is a part of the Mission Family of Companies, a collection of wholly-owned subsidiaries created by Mission Pharmacal to diversify offerings and build forward-thinking partnerships with other pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Other Mission companies include BioComp Pharma, Inc., a generic drug marketer; ProSolus, Inc., a transdermal drug developer and manufacturer; Espada Dermatology, Inc., a consumer dermatology division; as well as BexR Logistix, LLC and their subsidiary company, EPIC Fulfillment, Inc., the logistics, telesales, and fulfillment arms of the organization. To learn more, please visit missionpharmacal.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/7/11G129630/Images/Alamo_homepage-8164a70011f9bbd3b02d83ee340c40ad.jpg