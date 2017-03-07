Alamo Pharma Services and BexR Logistix Leaders to Participate in the Synergistix Solutions through Partnerships Conference Panel Discussions

Top executives from two units of the Mission Family of Companies will present topics of contract sales organizations, third-party logistics, and fulfillment services

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Peter Marchesini, Chief Operating Officer of Alamo Pharma Services, Inc. ("Alamo"), and Daniel J. Harmon, Jr., General Manager and Vice President of Business Development at BexR Logistix, Inc. ("BexR"), will participate in the 13th annual Synergistix Solutions through Partnerships Conference in Pompano Beach, Florida, March 8-10, 2017. The conference is an invitation only event for pharmaceutical and life sciences executives, that focuses on key aspects of product commercialization and operations in the pharmaceutical and medical device arena. Marchesini is slated to serve as a panelist in a round table discussion on the topic of how Contract Sales Organizations (CSOs) can stay competitive in today's market. Harmon will be a panelist in a second session relating to how Third-Party Logistic (3PL) and fulfillment providers can overcome new regulatory challenges.

"Each year the Synergistix Conference has continued to grow and become a 'go-to' conference for the life sciences industry," notes Marchesini. "I'm excited to be a part of the CSO panel and share insights on what the team at Alamo has experienced recently in this highly competitive industry. Beyond the panel, however, I'm also looking forward to simply being at the conference with my peers and strategic partners. I look forward to learning from all of the gathered speakers and network with attendees."

Specific to the CSO panel discussion, Marchesini will be joined by other CSO provider representatives. During his tenure with Alamo, Marchesini has been able to utilize his more than 25 years of pharmaceutical leadership experience to guide the organization from inception through today. He leads the business development and operational efforts of the company, a key member of the Mission Family of Companies, and works closely with the parent company's leadership to develop and implement plans for Alamo's continued growth. Known for his effective leadership style, strategic thinking, and a passion for and talent to teach, Marchesini was recognized in 2009 as one of the "PharmaVoice 100," a selection of the 100 most inspiring people in the pharmaceutical industry and is part of the Rutgers University Pharmaceutical MBA program faculty.

Like Marchesini, Harmon's panel on the 3PL will also include other industry leaders and experts. "This promises to be a great conference," says Harmon. "BexR brings a new and unique perspective to the 3PL marketplace -- we're scrappy and have been fortunate to have our hard work allow us to continually grow. Being asked to be a panelist at the Synergistix 2017 Solutions through Partnerships Conference is a great honor and I'm looking forward to sharing how our approach allows for an end-to-end experience for our customers that is both thoughtful and efficient."

Harmon is a committed and successful sales and business management professional with more than 25 years of experience. Throughout his career he has demonstrated leadership and a passion for building business through process and solution development. These qualities have proven successful as he has guided BexR's recent growth -- first as a start-up entry in the Mission Family of Companies through today where the results-driven organization has steadily gained new clients and is poised for continued success well into the future. Harmon excels at uncovering and creating unique and effective business partnerships and has proven adept at building and maintaining long-term relationships and consistent sales excellence through his strong work ethic and keen commitment to clear strategy execution.

Synergistix, a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for life sciences, organizes the conference each year, pulling together several Synergistix partners to share their industry insight, expertise, and experiences. This provides event attendees with a comprehensive update on the state of the industry. The theme of this year's conference is "Solutions through Partnerships," and in addition to the panels that include Marchesini and Harmon, several other topics are scheduled to be covered in speaker sessions throughout the three days.

"Building off the great program we had in 2016, we are looking forward to the upcoming conference," says Don Schenker, President and CEO of Synergistix. "Having Pete and Dan participate in our two panel discussions is a tremendous boost for us and we look forward to learning from them and all of our other guest speakers and panelists. Their first-hand experiences and insights into the state of the industry, new innovations on the horizon, and best practices for improving customer relationships are invaluable. Each year, the users' conference proves to be a wonderful example of Solutions through Partnerships."

To learn more about the Synergistix 2017 Users Conference, visit syncrm.com/2017-conference.

About Alamo Pharma Services

Founded in 2011, Alamo Pharma Services offers pharmaceutical and biotech companies vital solutions to bring their products to market efficiently and successfully. Based out of its offices in Doylestown, Pa., Alamo offers companies vast commercialization experience, customized recruiting of sales teams, superior training, and committed support services. For more information regarding Alamo, visit AlamoPharmaServices.com, or email newbusiness@AlamoPharmaServices.com.

About BexR Logistix, LLC

BexR Logistix, LLC is a full-service, independent, U.S.-based third-party Logistics Provider (3PL) and telesales organization supplying a complete spectrum of premier, secure logistical support and management services to a broad range of industries from pharmaceuticals and biotech to foods and more. BexR has commercial offices in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, a distribution center in Boerne, Texas, and its telesales operation in Broomfield, Colorado. BexR subsidiary, EPIC Fulfillment, Inc., has achieved a Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distributors (VAWD) accreditation, and provides BexR with warehousing and distribution support. For more information regarding BexR, visit BexR.com.

Alamo and BexR are a part of the Mission Family of Companies, a collection of wholly-owned subsidiaries created by Mission Pharmacal to diversify offerings and build forward-thinking partnerships with other pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Other Mission companies include BioComp Pharma, Inc., a generic drug marketer; ProSolus, Inc., a transdermal drug developer and manufacturer; and Espada Dermatology, Inc., a consumer dermatology division. To learn more, please visit missionpharmacal.com.

About Synergistix, Inc.

Since 1997, Synergistix has enabled life sciences companies to build strong customer relationships and highly effective sales teams with its end-to-end customer relationship management solutions sample accountability services. It's Customer Analysis and Targeting System (CATS) Software Suite expertly combines field-based data capture, management reporting, and sample accountability services to deliver a state-of-the-art, PDMA-compliant solution for automating, managing, and monitoring sales force activity. Visit syncrm.com.

