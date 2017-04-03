Alamos Gold Completes Retirement of US$315 Million Senior Secured Notes

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the redemption of its outstanding US$315 million 7.75% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes (the "Notes") due in 2020. This will result in annual interest savings of US$24.4 million.

The Notes were redeemed at a price of 103.875% of the principal amount plus accrued interest to the date of redemption. The Notes were retired with net proceeds of US$239 million from the equity financing completed in February 2017 along with existing cash.

"Alamos is once again debt-free and will benefit from substantial interest savings over the next several years with the retirement of these Notes. We have significantly strengthened our balance sheet and are well positioned to fund our portfolio of attractive internal growth opportunities," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,300 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

