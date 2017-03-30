Alamos Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call, Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Completion of Annual Filings

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) -

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") plans to release its first quarter 2017 financial results before the start of trading on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Senior management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET on that day to discuss the results. The Company will hold its 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

The Company also announced that it has filed its 2016 annual report on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at www.alamosgold.com and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free-of-charge upon request.

Notice of First Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call

The Company's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 11:00 am ET. During the call, management will provide an update on operating, exploration, and development activities.

Participants may join the conference call by dialling (416) 340-2216 or 1-800-273-9672 for calls within Canada and the United States, or via webcast at www.alamosgold.com.

A playback will be available until June 4, 2017 by dialling (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053 within Canada and the United States. The pass code is 9696270. The webcast will be archived at www.alamosgold.com.

Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Company will hold its Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 11, 2017 beginning at 4:00 pm ET at the TMX Gallery, 130 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario. Senior management will provide a general corporate update followed by an informal question-and-answer session. The record date for determining the holders of the Company's common shares who are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting is March 28, 2017.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,300 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.