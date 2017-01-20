Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2016 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) -

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI)(NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results before the start of trading on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Senior management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET on that day to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call by dialling (416) 340-2216 or (866) 223-7781 for calls within Canada and the United States, or via webcast at www.alamosgold.com.

A playback will be available until March 9, 2017 by dialling (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053 within Canada and the United States. The pass code is 8801144. The webcast will be archived at www.alamosgold.com.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,300 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

Cautionary Note

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.