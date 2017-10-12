Alamos Gold Reports Record Third Quarter 2017 Production

Record 55,800 ounces Produced at Young-Davidson

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 12, 2017) - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported record third quarter 2017 gold production of 107,000 ounces. Quarterly revenues totaled $129 million from the sale of 100,551 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,281 per ounce.

"Operationally we delivered a strong third quarter with record production and significant milestones achieved at both our key operations. This included the completion of the MCM waste pass at Young-Davidson, contributing to higher underground mining rates in September, and initial production from our La Yaqui mine in the Mulatos district. We expect both will be key drivers of strong free cash flow growth in the fourth quarter and we remain well positioned to achieve full year guidance," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter 2017 Operating Highlights

Record quarterly production of 107,000 ounces of gold including record production of 55,800 ounces from Young-Davidson, 36,300 ounces from Mulatos and 14,900 ounces from El Chanate

Sold 100,551 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,281 per ounce, $3 above the London PM fix, for revenues of $129 million

Completed development of the MCM waste pass in August following which underground mining rates increased to average 6,900 tonnes per day at Young-Davidson in September

Declared initial production at La Yaqui Phase I in early September, ahead of schedule and on budget

Production of 309,100 ounces of gold through the first three quarters of 2017, putting the Company on track to achieve full year guidance

The Company remains debt free with cash and cash equivalents and equity securities increasing to approximately $165 million as at September 30, 2017

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2017 Production

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Full Year Guidance 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 Gold Production (ounces) Young-Davidson 55,800 43,629 143,500 125,338 200,000 - 210,000 Mulatos (including La Yaqui) 36,300 38,500 117,300 109,100 150,000 - 160,000 El Chanate 14,900 17,099 48,300 51,886 50,000 - 60,000 Total Gold Production (ounces) 107,000 99,228 309,100 286,324 400,000 - 430,000 Total Gold Sales (ounces) 100,551 94,791 303,329 281,646 400,000 - 430,000

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,300 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

