Alan Kidd Named National Association of Sports Commissions President and CEO

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Alan Kidd, former president of the San Diego Sports Commission, has been appointed the new president and CEO of the National Association of Sports Commissions (NASC), succeeding Don Schumacher, who is relinquishing his title after 25 years as the only executive director the NASC has had.

A graduate of Euclid High School near Cleveland, Ohio, Kidd attended Bowling Green State University with majors in math and physical education. He taught in Ohio and in Utah before entering the advertising world. His career eventually led him to San Diego, with several positions in advertising and venture capital investing.

"The NASC Executive Search Committee was tasked with selecting a successor to industry legend Don Schumacher," stated Ralph Morton, executive director of the Seattle Sports Commission and Chair of the NASC Board of Directors. "After an extensive search, we are excited that Al Kidd has accepted the challenge of building on the success of the past 25 years and taking the association to new heights. He has deep ties in the sports commission world and the national contacts to help lead our membership into a very bright future."

In 2003, Kidd helped with the financial turnaround of the San Diego Hall of Champions sports museum. As president of the San Diego Sports Commission, he led a merger effort to consolidate a number of non-profit sports organizations. Kidd is currently with BoldPointe Partners, a private equity firm specializing in middle market companies.

"I am honored to be selected by the NASC board of directors to build upon the legacy and body of work the NASC has performed as the recognized sports tourism leader by founder Don Schumacher," said Kidd. "I look forward to coupling my experiences developing organizational strategy, marketing and new revenue in collaboration with the membership assets to create new and sustainable growth to propel the NASC for years to come. I will call upon my years of experience in the business, education, tourism and marketing industry, applying strong entrepreneurial methods, to bring new value and revenue to the NASC and its members."

Kidd and his wife, Nancy, will be relocating to the Cincinnati area, and he will assume the position during the 2017 NASC Sports Event Symposium in Sacramento, CA.

"Al Kidd is the kind of leader that the NASC needs going forward," said Schumacher. "And with his experience in the San Diego sports market, he's shown he has the background to help organizations work together to promote and grow sports tourism."

The NASC serves the sport tourism industry by providing a member-directed communication network among host organizations, event owners and suppliers engaged in the industry. This network provides the highest standards in professional and personal development through the industry's finest educational programs. The NASC will be hosting its 25th Sports Event Symposium on March 27-30, 2017 in Sacramento, CA.

For more information about the NASC, visit www.SportsCommissions.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/30/11G128751/Images/Al_Kidd-c7e2ed223619a09789b1514ad70b45bb.jpg