ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Sage, the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has added Alan Laing, EVP, Partners and Alliances at Sage, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on the list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

Prior to joining Sage in February 2015, Laing was SVP of Western Europe at Avaya, a global communications technology provider. In just under two years since joining Sage, Laing has built upon Sage's heritage of strong partnerships, growing global relationships with Salesforce, Microsoft, Apple and Slack. Laing has also successfully supported the global partner division in achieving more than 200 new ISVs, 100 of which are now fully integrated ISVs on the Sage Marketplace.

"I am thrilled to be recognized as a 2017 CRN Channel Chief," said Laing. "This award underscores the impact our entire partner program has in the industry. As we continue to build a market-leading brand, we look forward to innovating our solutions by adding strategic partners to our global channel."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

About Sage

Sage is the market and technology leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of entrepreneurs and business builders. Today, business builders measure success in strong relationships, partnerships, and communities. It's why Sage helps drive today's business builders with the most intelligent and flexible cloud-enabled software, support and advice to manage everything from money to people. Daily, more than 13,000 Sage colleagues in 23 countries work with a thriving global community of over 3 million entrepreneurs, business owners, tradespeople, accountants, partners and developers to champion the success of business builders everywhere. And as a FTSE 100 business, we are passionate about doing business the right way, supporting our local communities through the Sage Foundation.

For more information, visit www.sage.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

