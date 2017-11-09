Alan Schwartz Receives Shares of Dorel Industries Inc.

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 9, 2017) - Alan Schwartz, Executive Vice-President, Operations of Dorel Industries Inc. ("Dorel") (TSX:DII.B)(TSX:DII.A), announces that on November 9, 2017, he received 223,080 Class "A" Multiple Voting Shares and 18,689 Class "B" Subordinate Voting Shares of Dorel by way of bequest from his late mother, Mrs. Laura Schwartz.

Immediately prior to the transfer of shares described above, Alan Schwartz held 771,600 Class "A" Multiple Voting Shares, representing 18.41% of Dorel's issued and outstanding Class "A" Multiple Voting Shares, and 427,589 Class "B" Subordinate Voting Shares, representing 1.51% of Dorel's issued and outstanding Class "B" Subordinate Voting Shares.

Immediately after the transfer of shares described above, Mr. Schwartz holds 994,680 Class "A" Multiple Voting Shares, representing 23.73% of Dorel's issued and outstanding Class "A" Multiple Voting Shares, and 446,278 Class "B" Subordinate Voting Shares, representing 1.58% of Dorel's issued and outstanding Class "B" Subordinate Voting Shares.

As a result of the transfer of shares described above, Mr. Schwartz's holdings of Dorel's Class "A" Multiple Voting Shares increased to 23.73% from 18.41% and his holdings of Dorel's Class "B" Subordinate Voting Shares increased to 1.58% from 1.51%.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Schwartz may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Dorel shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of Dorel in the open market or otherwise, and Mr. Schwartz reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Dorel and other relevant factors.

A copy of an early warning report filed by Mr. Schwartz in connection with the transfer described above is available on SEDAR under Dorel's profile. This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Alan Schwartz, please contact:

John Paikopoulos, CPA, CGA Corporate Controller Dorel Industries Inc. 1255 Greene Avenue Suite 300 Westmount, Québec H3Z 2A4 Telephone: (514) 934-3034

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B)(TSX:DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, IronHorse and SUGOI. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

